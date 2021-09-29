Top Atlanta Luxury Realtor, Debra Johnston, Closes an Unprecedented $33+ Million in August Closed Real Estate Sales

Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty reports over $33 million in recent closed sales in 45 days with a compelling list of luxury properties.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Top-performing Atlanta luxury realtor , Debra Johnston, successfully closed on yet another round of five gorgeous estates, considered trophy properties, in recent weeks, once again demonstrating her value as a leader and innovator in her industry. Known for her work as the top luxury agent overseeing exquisite Georgia home collections and driven by the desire to find the right buyer for every home and the right home for every buyer, Debra continuously meets every goal that she sets for herself and for her clients.

Working closely alongside buyers and sellers, and with a commitment to providing the most value for her clients, Debra recently closed on five captivating properties at very close to full asking price for her sellers. Through strategic and innovative marketing initiatives resulting in National press exposure for her sellers' listings, Debra has effectively targeted buyers for the homes she represents. Using decades worth of real estate expertise and her unrivaled negotiation strategies, Debra surpasses the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta and beyond, year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with utmost integrity.

Career Record Sales Over $33 Million | August-September 2021

Highest Residential Sale in Georgia, Year-to-Date $15,500,000 - 3509 Tanners Mill Circle, Gainesville GA - Featured in Architectural Digest and recognized nationally in the press for its uniqueness, this breathtaking custom-country trophy estate is nestled on 446+ picturesque acres offering an unparalleled setting, an immaculate main residence, and a 40,000 square foot luxury car facility.

$8,750,000 - 1200 Parrots Cove, Greensboro GA - This is the ultimate 12,000 square foot+ lakefront custom trophy home with panoramic open-water views, and the highest-priced home sale in the history of Reynolds Lake Oconee. Distinguished by graceful grandeur and resplendently opulent, it is the pinnacle of luxury living at Reynolds Lake Oconee.

$3,500,000 - 75 Finch Forest Trail, Atlanta GA - Old world elegance meets modern day with this incomparable 2.4 acre private sanctuary estate featuring a resort-like experience with pool, new soft play tennis court, and a massive lawn with putting green and 3 tee boxes.

$3,300,000 - 4555 Mystic Drive S, Atlanta GA - Exceptional Chastain Park new construction home built by Jason Rosen with high ceilings and an abundance of stunning large steel windows and glass doors to bring the private lush outdoors in.

$2,100,000 - 4363 Paran Place NW, Atlanta GA - Incredibly rare Mid-Century modern residence that is exceptional in every way, from the iconic modernism architecture, with dramatic two-story walls of glass and nestled on a private 1-acre lot with zen gardens and granite walls that surround the residence.

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate market, with almost 18 years of real estate experience. She is a consistent top performing luxury agent, who has already sold over $65 million in real estate in 2021. Debra held the highest designation as a Chairman's Circle Diamond member for 4 years and also held the #1 Individual Agent for the Buckhead office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties for over 6 consecutive years.

Debra is consistently chosen to represent Atlanta's best "Trophy Properties," because of her cutting-edge marketing strategy, discretion with well-known clients such as those in the music and film industry. By partnering with Coldwell Banker, Johnston's intention is to increase exposure nationally by representing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as an elite Luxury Property Specialist. She will now nationally elevate her already expansive offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks encompassing 96,000 independent sales associates in approximately 2,900 offices in 40 countries and territories, culminating in extraordinary representation that crosses oceans, continents, and language barriers.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her Instagram and YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over seventeen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://DebraAJohnston.com .

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 11 offices and 1,000 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 18 offices and 1,600 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com .

