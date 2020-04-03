Top Atlanta Luxury Homes Brokerage, Luxury Collection, Issues COVID-19 Update

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' SVP Lori Lane and CEO Dan Forsman offer a message that reinforces the company's deep-rooted value of community and connectedness.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties continues to adapt and provide innovative real estate solutions amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Their latest message, "Forever together, even when we are apart," stems from Berkshire Hathaway's reputation as being the "Forever Brand" and further emphasizes that the company remains a symbol of stability and dependability in times of uncertainty. The tagline reiterates the company's value of community and remaining connected no matter the circumstance.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For more information, please visit: https://luxuryredefined.com

Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties continues to adapt and provide innovative real estate solutions amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Their latest message, "Forever together, even when we are apart," stems from Berkshire Hathaway's reputation as being the "Forever Brand" and further emphasizes that the company remains a symbol of stability and dependability in times of uncertainty. The tagline reiterates the company's value of community and remaining connected no matter the circumstance.

"In times like these, it's reassuring to know that you are surrounded by an organization that will step up to the plate and quickly adapt to ever-changing circumstances," said Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of Luxury Collection. "Our commitment to our clients, customers, and associates remain the same, and we are adapting and doing things differently to be able to offer the same level of excellence that has defined Luxury Collection for years."

The division has implemented multiple new initiatives to ensure that Luxury Collection associates can continue to provide the same level of service that has defined the brand for years. Though working remotely, Luxury Collection's marketing team has created digital assets to help and support their associates. These include virtual listing presentation consultations, digital homebooks with embedded virtual tours/video, home delivery of printed collaterals, enhanced digital e-blasts, branded social media assets, digital self-promotion, and farming campaigns. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties also holds virtual daily training sessions through the Zoom platform to assist agents in understanding the newest initiatives as well as best practices so associates can keep operating business safely and efficiently.

Story continues

"From the beginning, I knew we were going to have to shift our mindset from business as usual to business as unusual. Instead of keep calm and carry on, we have transitioned to remain calm but doing things differently," said Dan Forsman, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "I am so proud of how Lori, her team, and our entire company have used this unique situation as an opportunity to truly establish our organization as innovators."

COVID- 19 ‘Forever Together' Video Message from President and CEO, Dan Forsman: https://youtu.be/J3CQFKScvDY

Luxury Collection is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and following all guidelines put in place by national, state, and local governments. They will continue to adapt and implement new protocols as necessary.

About Luxury Collection Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties:

Luxury Collection is an award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Year after year, the division continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Through an extensive marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources available. By tapping into Berkshire Hathaway's vast global, national, and local networks, Luxury Collection listings receive maximum exposure resulting in more leads and closings for Luxury Collection properties. Backed by the power of one of the most admired companies in the world, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized as redefining luxury real estate.

Contact Info:

Name: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Email: Send Email

Organization: Luxury Collection - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, Luxury Redefined

Address: 3500 Lenox Rd NE #300, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, United States

Phone: +1-404-671-4195

Website: https://luxuryredefined.com

SOURCE: Luxury Collection - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, Luxury Redefined





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583748/Top-Atlanta-Luxury-Homes-Brokerage-Luxury-Collection-Issues-COVID-19-Update



