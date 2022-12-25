Top Asian News 5:43 a.m. GMT

China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country's position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world's two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States' erroneous China policy.” China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology, human rights and its claims to a broad swath of the western Pacific, accusing the U.S. of bullying. Its refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia has further frayed ties and fueled an emerging divide with much of Europe.

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. must stop 'bullying', suppressing China's development, foreign minister says

    The United States must stop suppressing China's development and should not continue the "old routine of unilateral bullying", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In the latest phone correspondence between the two leaders, Wang said the United States must pay attention to China's legitimate concerns, stop curbing and suppressing its development, and not constantly challenge China's red line in a "salami-slicing” way.

  • Putin tells Russian defence industry to up its game for Ukraine war

    President Vladimir Putin on Friday told Russia's defence industry chiefs to up their game to ensure that the Russian army quickly got all the weapons, equipment and military hardware it needed to fight in Ukraine. Putin, who has cast Russia's war in Ukraine as part of an historic effort to push back against what he says is excessive Western influence over global affairs, made the comments during a visit to Tula, a centre for arms manufacturing.

  • Texas power prices spike more than 400% in one day as bomb cyclone sends energy demand soaring

    In some parts of Texas, prices for power to be delivered on Friday evening more than quintupled from the previous day, topping $500 per megawatt-hour.

  • India ramps up security on border with China to record levels

    India has scaled up the presence of its troops to an unprecedented level along the border it shares with China after both sides clashed in a disputed area along the border in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh state, last week. "Today, you have a deployment of the Indian army on China border that we never had. It is done to counter Chinese aggression,” said Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.“The Indian Army is deployed to counter any attempt to unilaterally change LAC (Line of Actual Contro

  • India beats Bangladesh by 3 wickets to sweep 2-test series

    Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer held their collective nerve to help India clinch a three-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the second cricket test on Sunday. Ashwin was unbeaten on 42 off 62, a knock which included four fours and one six with Iyer on 29 off 46 with four boundaries as India raced to the victory target of 145-7 on the first session on day four.

  • The 6 Most Beautiful Train Cabins in the World

    With contemporary clean lines and modern minimalist design, Japan’s&nbsp;Train Suite Shiki-shima proves that not all luxury sleeper trains need to be inspired by the past. Venice Simplon-Orient-Express needs no introduction. This summer, eight new suites—with marble-clad bathrooms and exquisite marquetry—will join the Europe-based iconic train, which already includes eight sumptuous&nbsp;Grand Suites in revamped cars from the original Orient Express train created in 1883.

  • US Declares Texas Grid Emergency in Arctic Blast

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Energy Department declared a power emergency in Texas, citing a shortage of electricity as an Arctic winter blast causes power plants to fail. Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Eastern US Power Grid Orders Cuts Amid System-Wide EmergencyPower Outages, Flight Delays as US Storm Leaves Trail of ChaosAlameda’s Former CEO Ellison Said She, Bankman-Fried Misled

  • Police charge Hamilton, Ont., woman after 11 people injured in dog attack

    HAMILTON — Police say they have charged a woman after she let her dog loose in a Hamilton, Ont., restaurant, where it attacked 11 people. The victims have injuries that range from minor to serious, including two that will require surgery. Police say in a release that they were called to the restaurant shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday and found a chaotic scene including numerous dog attack victims. They allege the 32-year-old suspect encouraged the dog to attack. Police say when the dog continued to

  • Why You Shouldn't Ignore Your Constant Cold Feet

    If you're wondering why your feet are always cold, our experts explain how common medical conditions may be linked to cold toes, and how to treat the cause.

  • The CEO of Elon Musk's Boring Company who reportedly slept at Twitter HQ with his wife and baby once owned a bar called 'Thomas Foolery'

    Steve Davis, president of The Boring Company, has been drafted in to help run Twitter by Elon Musk but once set up his own frozen yoghurt shop.

  • Are the Raptors too predictable on defence?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles weigh the pros and cons of the Raptors' defensive style. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • 6 reasons behind the Raptors' 6-game losing streak

    The Toronto Raptors are going through their worst slump in years, but what's really behind the team's six-game losing streak?

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton