Top Asian News 5:28 a.m. GMT

Australian prime minister calls for cooperation ahead of meeting with China's Xi

BEIJING (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese struck an optimistic tone ahead of his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, calling for cooperation while emphasizing that the two countries will continue to have differences. Albanese is the first Australian prime minister in seven years to visit China as the two countries have recently begun to repair a relationship that had crashed over trade and security differences. “What I’ve said is that we need to co-operate with China where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest," Albanese said in Beijing. "I think there are promising signs we’ve already seen, a number of the impediments to trade between our two nations removed and an uplift already, substantial uplift in the trade between our two nations.” His visit is largely symbolic, and comes near the 50th anniversary of the first trip by an Australian prime minister to the People’s Republic of China.