Top Asian News 5:20 a.m. GMT

12 dead in crowd surge at popular Hindu shrine in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A crowd surge at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 12 people and injured 15 others on New Year’s Day, officials said. Initial reports suggested an altercation between a group of devotees led to the crush early Saturday at the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine, where tens of thousands of Hindus gathered to pay respects in the hilly town of Katra near southern Jammu city. “Something happened near one of the gates and I found myself under a crush of people. I suffocated and fell but somehow managed to stand up,” said Mahesh, who gave only one name.