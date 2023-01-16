Top Asian News 5:10 a.m. GMT

Nepal mourns after deadly plane crash kills at least 66

POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Nepal began a national day of mourning Monday, a day after a plane crashed while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 66 of the 72 people aboard. Rescue workers repelled down a 300-meter gorge to continue the search for the six missing people. Authorities revised the death toll down from Sunday’s 68 after a recount early Monday morning, said Tek Bahadur K.C., a senior administrative officer in Kaski district. Rescue workers are also scouring the debris for the flight data recorder. It remains unclear what caused the crash. A witness who recorded footage of the plane’s descent from his balcony said he saw the plane flying low before it suddenly veered to its left.