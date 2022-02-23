Top Asian News 5:22 a.m. GMT
Tonga's internet finally restored 5 weeks after big eruption
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tonga's main internet connection to the rest of the world has finally been restored more than five weeks after a huge volcanic eruption and tsunami severed a crucial undersea cable. Three people in Tonga were killed by the Jan. 15 tsunami, dozens of homes were destroyed and drinking water was tainted. The fiber-optic cable is now fully operational again after being reconnected Tuesday, said Samiuela Fonua, the chairperson at Tonga Cable Ltd., the state-owned company that owns the cable. “It's a huge relief when you know things have come to the end and are working well,” Fonua told The Associated Press.