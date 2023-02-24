Top Asian News 5:08 a.m. GMT

·1 min read

China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks

BEIJING (AP) — China, a firm Russian ally, called for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Moscow and the opening of peace talks in a 12-point proposal to end the fighting that started one year ago and to reinforce its claim to be neutral over the conflict. While saying it has a neutral stance, China has also said it has a “no limits” relationship with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine or even refer to it as such. It has accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames" by providing Ukraine with defensive arms. The U.S.

  • Bodies found in plane wreck on Philippines' Mayon volcano

    All four people on board the light plane are confirmed dead by search authorities.

  • Scores missing after large mine collapse in China

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called on authorities to make "every possible effort" to find survivors.

  • Five dead and no survivors as Arkansas plane crashes

    The small aircraft crashed after taking off from Little Rock for Ohio amid blustery conditions.

  • Search on Philippine volcano confirms 4 died in plane crash

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Searchers who hiked the slopes of a restive Philippine volcano to find the wreckage of a plane that crashed over the weekend confirmed the two Australian energy consultants and two Filipino crew members on board didn't survive, the local mayor said. More than a dozen army troops and firefighters were dropped off from an air force helicopter Wednesday morning, then they hiked to the crash site on a gully on Mayon volcano’s slope, civil aviation officials said. The Cessn

  • ‘This is the first time a balloon has made us cry’: tribute to children who died in Turkey earthquake

    Dozens of red balloons speckle the rubble of a destroyed building alongside a main road in Turkey's earthquake-hit south.

  • Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000

    The death toll from the massive earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 continues to rise as more bodies are retrieved from the rubble of demolished buildings. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the already battered province of Hatay this week damaged or demolished more buildings, compounding the devastation. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has raised the number of fatalities in Turkey from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake to 43,556.

  • Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

    Demolition teams are clearing mounds of rubble from the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, as emergency responders scramble to shelter survivors — who were traumatized anew by Monday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Turkey's already badly battered province of Hatay. The powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria will require a huge reconstruction operation at a scale “never seen before,” a top European Union official said. European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi made the comment Wednesday during a visit to Ankara to prepare for an international donor’s conference, scheduled for March in Brussels.

  • Ohio toxic train crash killed nearly 45,000 animals

    The new estimate is more than 10 times more than the initial predicted wildlife death toll.

  • At least 2 dead, more than 50 missing in China mine collapse

    BEIJING (AP) — An open pit mine collapsed in China's northern Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, killing at least two people and leaving more than 50 missing, state media reported. The official Xinhua News Agency said people were buried under debris at the mine in Alxa League. It said six were rescued with injuries and 53 were still listed as missing. A brief video of the collapse posted on the website of the Beijing Times newspaper showed a massive wall of reddish dirt or sand rushing down a s

  • 76-Year-Old Woman Rescued From Car Almost Submerged in Phoenix Canal

    A 76-year-old woman was rescued from the roof of her car after driving into a canal in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday, February 22.Footage from the Phoenix Fire Department shows the car with water up to its windows sitting in the canal near Central Avenue and Baseline Road.Local media reported that a 76-year-old woman had been rescued from the roof of the vehicle.The Phoenix Fire Department said one patient was taken to the hospital for “precautionary measures”.It was not stated how the woman’s car ended up in the canal. Credit: Phoenix Fire Department via Storyful

  • At Least 6 People Killed, Hundreds More Injured in Second Earthquake in Hatay

    Turkish media outlets, citing officials, reported at least six people had been killed and hundreds more injured in the magnitude-6.4 earthquake that struck the already-quake-devastated Hatay province on Monday, February 20.Footage filmed by journalist Azad (Gokhan) Altay, shows the scale of the destruction “in the Defne district of Hatay, the epicenter of the last major earthquake,” they said, on Wednesday, February 22.On Tuesday, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported 90 aftershocks followed Monday’s earthquake, the strongest of which was a 5.8-magnitude tremor. On Wednesday, AFAD recorded more than 7,000 aftershocks felt in 11 earthquake-hit southeastern provinces of Turkey over the last two weeks.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on February 20 that Syria’s death toll had risen to 8,476, and AFAD reported a death toll of 42,310 in Turkey on February 22. The combined death toll has surpassed 50,000. Credit: Azad (Gökhan) Altay via Storyful

  • More bodies found in China mine collapse, 48 remain missing

    ALXA LEAGUE, China (AP) — Rescuers with backhoes and bulldozers dug through tons of earth and rubble Thursday for 48 people missing after a landslide buried an open-pit mine in northern China. State broadcaster CCTV reported that the death toll in the disaster rose to five. Conditions in the area remain dangerous, and the search had to be suspended for several hours after a second landslide at the gigantic facility in Inner Mongolia’s Alxa League. On Thursday afternoon, more than a dozen bulldoz

  • Several Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Icy California Interstate

    At least eight people were injured in a 20-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Yucaipa, California, late on Wednesday, February 22, local emergency services said.Footage recorded by AJ Gibson shows several vehicles at a standstill and emergency lights flashing on Interstate 10 on Wednesday night.Cal Fire’s San Bernardino/Inyo/Mono Unit said the multi-vehicle collision was reported at 10:25 pm on Wednesday. The service said there were eight patients, but did not specify their conditions.Caltrans District 8 said all lanes on westbound Interstate 10 near Yucaipa were closed on Wednesday night. It was not known when the lanes would reopen.Cal Fire did not specify the cause of the collision, but said that there was snow and ice on the roadway. Credit: AJ Gibson via Storyful

  • Mine collapse in China kills five, 48 miners still missing

    BEIJING (Reuters) -At least five people were killed and 48 others were still missing a day after the collapse of a coal mine in China's northern region of Inner Mongolia, state media reported on Thursday. The open-pit mine operated by small local firm Xinjing Coal Mining Co collapsed in a landslide, leaving dozens of workers buried under a huge pile of debris half a kilometre (550 yards) wide and an estimated 80 m high, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Dramatic security camera footage aired on CCTV on Thursday showed an avalanche of rock and soil falling from one side of the mountain into the mine pit, burying a number of excavators and dump trucks.

  • Brazil floods leave cutoff survivors scrambling for supplies

    Hundreds of residents of a rain-battered region in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state were scrambling to find water and daily supplies Wednesday after floods and mudslides cut off their communities and left at least 48 people dead. The homeless are being sheltered in schools, kindergartens and churches in Sao Sebastiao. Around 7.5 tons of aid items including food, water and hygiene kits have already been distributed to the victims, according to the state government of Sao Paulo.

  • The Buried Secrets Behind the Worst Earthquake of the Decade

    Tom MutchANTAKYA, Turkey—Hassan Hassan had been keeping vigil outside of his family’s destroyed apartment block for days now. “Three of my family members are under there,” he said, motioning to the huge expanse of rubble that thousands of people had called their home until just over a week ago.Rescue workers usually refer to a “golden period” of 72 hours where the vast majority of survivors are found. When The Daily Beast visited Antakya, a city in Hatay province in south Turkey on the border wi

  • 'How can that be?': Man sticks to vigil after hunt for relatives in Turkey quake ruins called off

    More than two weeks after huge earthquakes devastated Turkey's Antakya, Mustafa Kazzaz was camped near the rubble of his family's building, refusing to move even after the search for the bodies of his father, brother and sister had ended. Rescue operations in the 10 provinces that were battered by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6 that killed more than 47,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria were largely called off on Sunday. There was only the grinding clamour of excavators clearing away debris from nearby collapsed buildings as emergency workers tried to pinpoint the bodies of a mother and daughter.

  • Turkey supports jobs and wages in earthquake-ravaged south

    Turkey launched a temporary wage support scheme on Wednesday and banned layoffs in 10 cities to protect workers and businesses from the financial impact of the massive earthquake that hit the south of the country. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6 killed more than 47,000 people in Turkey and Syria, damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of buildings and left millions homeless. Under Turkey's economic relief plan, employers whose workplaces were "heavily or moderately damaged" get wage support for workers whose hours had been cut, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday.

