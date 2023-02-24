Top Asian News 5:08 a.m. GMT
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks
BEIJING (AP) — China, a firm Russian ally, called for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Moscow and the opening of peace talks in a 12-point proposal to end the fighting that started one year ago and to reinforce its claim to be neutral over the conflict. While saying it has a neutral stance, China has also said it has a “no limits” relationship with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine or even refer to it as such. It has accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames" by providing Ukraine with defensive arms. The U.S.