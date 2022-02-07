Top Asian News 5:05 a.m. GMT
- Shuai PengChinese female tennis player (1986-)
Peng Shuai says allegation was "enormous misunderstanding"
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has told a French newspaper that international concern over her well-being is based on “an enormous misunderstanding” and she denied having accused a high-ranking Chinese official of sexual assault. The interview with L’Equipe was held under controlled conditions in Beijing and failed to answer some key questions about Peng's initial accusations of sexual assault and whether she has since been in trouble with China's authoritarian government. L'Equipe, which specializes in sports news, published the interview Monday. The publication said it spoke to the tennis player a day earlier in a Beijing hotel in an hour-long interview organized through China’s Olympic committee.