Top Asian News 5:08 a.m. GMT

Lockdown of New Zealand's largest city to end this month

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The lockdown of New Zealand's largest city is likely to end later this month, with some coronavirus restrictions eased from Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Auckland has been in lockdown for almost three months after an outbreak of the delta variant. The outbreak has grown to more than 4,500 cases with about 150 new infections reported each day over the past week. Ardern said Monday the city's improving vaccination rate among people age 12 and older meant it could continue cutting back on restrictions. “Auckland hit 90% first dose and 80% second dose over the weekend, and it’s now a matter of weeks away from 90% double-dose,” Ardern said.