Top Asian News 4:46 a.m. GMT

Rescue operation for missing tour boat in Japan intensifies

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese Coast Guard said Sunday that rescue helicopters found nine of the 26 people from a tour boat missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan since the day before, but their conditions are unknown. Rescuers intensified their search earlier Sunday and found four people near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula and five more people in the same area a few hours later, but the coast guard said it could not confirm whether they were rescued alive. NHK public television said they were unconscious. The coast guard said all nine people were found in the area near the tip of the peninsula north of where the boat sent a distress call on Saturday.