Top Asian News 4:43 a.m. GMT

China shuns cooperation with UN rights office over report

GENEVA (AP) — China can’t cooperate with the U.N. human rights office after it released a report criticizing Beijing’s policies against Uyghurs and other ethnic groups in western Xinjiang, a top Chinese diplomat said Friday. However, Chen Xu, China’s ambassador to U.N. institutions in Geneva distinguished between not working with the human rights office and cooperating with the world body overall. Chen said the report issued last week – which said some rights violations under China's anti-terrorism policies could amount to crimes against humanity — offered up “groundless blame” of China’s policies and practices. “We cannot, on the one hand, conduct cooperation with the office, while at the same time it issued such a kind of assessment,” Chen told U.N.

Latest Stories

  • World Junior Hockey Championship schedule released for Halifax, Moncton

    The official schedule for the upcoming 2023 World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton has been released. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation say the tournament will take place from Dec. 26, until Jan. 5, 2023. Canada's first game of the championship will be against Czechia on Boxing Day in Halifax at 7:30 p.m. AT, where they'll defend their gold medal in a rematch of last month's World Juniors semifinal. Canada and Sweden will face off on New Year's Eve at 7:30 p.m.

  • Flyers coach John Tortorella has 'major concerns' about team's locker room

    John Tortorella hasn't been impressed with the Flyers' locker-room culture so far.

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Atlanta United suspends star striker Josef Martinez ahead of Toronto FC visit

    Atlanta United will be without star striker Josef Martinez when it hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. Atlanta announced Wednesday that the 29-year-old Venezuelan, who leads the MLS club in scoring with eight goals this season, has been suspended for one game "for conduct detrimental to the team." While the club did not detail the misbehaviour, reports said he had been involved in a locker-room altercation with coach Gonzalo Pineda following Sunday's 2-1 loss in Portland with Martinez scoring for Atla

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • NDP wants feds to conduct 'thorough audit' of Hockey Canada dating back to 2016

    NDP MP Peter Julian is asking the federal government to conduct "a thorough audit" of Hockey Canada's finances dating back to 2016. The request, made in a letter to Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge on Tuesday, references thousands of dollars in expenses attributed to the sport's national governing body, including high-end dinners, luxurious hotel suites and championship rings for board members. A member of House of Commons' heritage committee, which has been examining the federation since an ex

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Sarah Mitton places 2nd in shot put at Diamond League Final to end remarkable season

    Canadian record holder and reigning national champion Sarah Mitton capped her memorable shot put season with a second-place performance at the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League Final on Wednesday. The native of Brooklyn, N.S., had a best throw of 19.56 metres on the first of her six attempts on Sechselautenplatz, one of the city's most famous squares on the shore of Lake Zurich. However, Mitton endured some struggles thereafter with three no-throws, including one that landed on the 20-metre mark,

  • Canada's Duvernay-Tardif would love one more NFL season before calling it a career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif isn't ready to walk away from the NFL just yet. The Super Bowl champion, who'd put his NFL career on hold to begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital to fulfil doctorate requirements, is hoping for one more football season before retiring this winter. He requested a five-month leave of absence from the residency program, which began on Monday. "It kind of fits perfectly with the beginning of football season," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "So I don

  • Report: Drake, LeBron James being sued for $10M over 'Black Ice' film

    LeBron and Drake are being sued by the former head of the NBA players' union, who claims he owns the rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League.