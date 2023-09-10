Top Asian News 4:49 a.m. GMT

G20 leaders pay their respects at a Gandhi memorial on the final day of the summit in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — G20 leaders paid their respects at a memorial site dedicated to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday — a day after the forum added a new member and reached agreements on a range of issues but softened their language on Russia's war in Ukraine. India, this year’s Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations host, ended the first day of the summit with diplomatic wins. As the first session began, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the group was adding the African Union as a member — part of the Indian leader’s drive to uplift the Global South.