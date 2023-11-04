Top Asian News 4:37 a.m. GMT

Quake shakes northwest Nepal, killing at least 128 and injuring dozens. Officials fear toll to rise

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Helicopters and ground troops rushed to help people hurt in a strong earthquake that shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, killing at least 128 people and injuring dozens dozens more, officials said Saturday. Authorities said the death toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off with many places. As day broke, rescue helicopters flew into the region to help out and security forces on the ground were digging out the injured and dead from the rubble, Nepal police spokesman Kuber Kadayat said. Troops were clearing roads and mountain trails that were blocked by landslides triggered by the earthquake.