Top Asian News 4:06 a.m. GMT

18 dead in India, Bangladesh floods; millions without homes

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least 18 people died as floods cut a swatch across northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater, authorities said Saturday. In India's Assam state, at least nine people died in the floods and two million others saw their homes submerged in floodwaters, according to the state disaster management agency. Lightning in parts of Bangladesh killed nine people on Friday. Both countries have asked the military to help with the severe flooding, which could worsen because rains are expected to continue over the weekend. The Brahmaputra, one of Asia’s largest rivers, breached its mud embankments, inundating 3,000 villages and croplands in 28 of Assam’s 33 districts.