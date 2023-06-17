Top arts school forced to apologise for cancelling feminist artist

Claudia Clare: ‘We now know that my lecture was indeed cancelled because of my gender-critical opinions...’ - Paul Grover/Telegraph

Britain’s top arts school has been forced to pay thousands of pounds to a gender-critical charity and apologise after a feminist artist was cancelled.

Claudia Clare, 61, had been booked for two years to display her ceramics project about women escaping the sex trade in April last year at Ceramic Art London, the UK’s staple ceramics show.

The event was organised by the Craft Potters Association (CPA) alongside Central Saint Martins (CSM), a world-leading 170-year-old college at University of the Arts London (UAL), which counts the fashion designer Alexander McQueen among its alumni.

But weeks beforehand, Ms Clare was told by the CPA’s director Toby Brundin that her talk was no longer welcome because of the risk of protest that “might put the show itself under threat” – prompting her to launch legal action.

Now, both UAL and the CPA have agreed to settle her employment tribunal claim and apologise for the row, with no admission of liability.

As part of the settlement, binded by Acas this week, both organisations have agreed to donate £10,000 to women@thewell, a sex-based rights charity that supports women affected by prostitution and runs a drop-in centre. The college is donating £6,500 and paying her legal fees, while the trade body is giving £3,500.

Claudia Clare: ‘They closed ranks and refused to speak but we now know there was no suggestion of protest at all...’ - Paul Grover/Telegraph

It has been hailed as a landmark case for a trade body designed to defend an artist’s rights and a university with a statutory duty to protect free speech.

“I am thrilled – actions speak far louder than words,” Ms Clare told The Telegraph. “We now know that my lecture was indeed cancelled because of my gender-critical opinions, but the loss was to women@thewell, which believes in women-only spaces defined by sex, and the voices of women in prostitution.

“They closed ranks and refused to speak but we now know there was no suggestion of protest at all – it was a complete fiction and based entirely on the fear of the organiser at UAL, fear of their own students.”

Tribunal documents have now revealed what led to her invite being rescinded. Duncan Hooson, a course leader at CSM, was dealing with a row between ceramics students in his department who had complained about an artwork by Sarah Beresford, a fellow student who holds gender-critical views that sex is binary and immutable.

Worried about breach of gender policy

In an attempt to resolve it, Mr Hooson had told Mr Brundin that he had “covered up the artwork in the studio when it was not being actively worked on” to avoid further “offence”.

The college had also recently experienced a sit-in protest and was worried about a breach of its gender policy or a repeat of the pickets against Prof Kathleen Stock at Sussex University two months prior.

Chief among Mr Hooson’s concerns, a statement from Mr Brundin said, was that students “could unfurl banners from the first floor” during the ceramics show. Ms Clare said: “It’s a fashion college – of course they hang banners from balconies.

“As we see with Kathleen Stock too, the problem isn’t usually just the students, it is nearly always the lecturers who are instrumental.”

The rescinded invite sparked uproar last year, with some 60 ceramic artists, potters and curators backing her in an open letter.

Free-speech rights

Jon Heath, a partner at Levins Solicitors which represented Ms Clare, said: “If they [CPA and UAL] can’t be relied upon to respect Claudia’s protected beliefs, then, rhetorically, who can?

“It is not good enough for organisations to simply fold in the face of rumours of disruption by activists. They have to strike a proper balance between the free-speech rights of guest speakers and protesters.”

Both organisations were contacted for comment.

In its written apology, UAL said “we acknowledge the upset caused by the university’s actions or perceived actions to the extent that they impacted” upon the CPA’s cancellation and “upholds its commitment to free speech”, adding that its commercial venue hire agreement did not involve decisions on invitations.

In its own apology, the CPA said “we are sorry for any upset caused by withdrawing your invitation to speak at Ceramic Art London 2022 and offering instead an article in our periodical Ceramic Review”.

