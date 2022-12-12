Top advisor for French data privacy watchdog advises 6 million-euro fine against Apple

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York

PARIS (Reuters) - The top advisor for French data protection authority's sanction body advised on Monday to fine iPhone maker Apple 6 million euros ($6.34 million) for breach of privacy rules tied to the use of trackers for ad campaigns online.

The recommendation made by the rapporteur, François Pellegrini, follows an investigation by the authority, CNIL, after the complaint from France Digitale, the biggest lobby for French startups and venture capitalists in the country.

CNIL's sanction body is free to follow the rapporteur's recommendations. It still has to make a decision on the case.

($1 = 0.9464 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)