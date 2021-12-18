Top 7 Websites To Buy Holiday Gifts — Including Some You Didn’t Know Existed

blackCAT / iStock.com

Nearly 60% of consumers — 57% to be exact — are expected to do their holiday shopping online, the National Retail Federation estimated. But just where will they be shopping?

Amazon and the websites of Walmart and Target undoubtedly will be popular destinations for shoppers. But what if you’re looking for a unique gift for the most unique person on your list? Or to spend your money with a retailer that puts environmental and employee concerns first? Or to buy a high-quality, name-brand item for far below the ticketed retail price?

These seven shopping sites might have the answers for you.

ban.do

If you’re shopping for someone who isn’t the basic black type, ban.do probably has the perfect gift. The shopping site is all about splashes of fun and color. ban.do got its start in 2008, with the creators building it because they wanted to sell items that made people happy. Products include planners and desk stuff, clothing and accessories, and household items. Among the fun items are the pink heart-shaped eye mask for a solid sleep ($18) and the Party Dots leisure pants ($39.99). Check the website for coupon codes.

Everlane

Everlane isn’t where you turn if you’re looking for the season’s fads. Instead, the site bills itself as the place for durable clothing, shoes and accessories that will last for years. Everlane believes in “exceptional quality,” “ethical factories” and “radical transparency.” Among its best sellers are the women’s Perform Pocket Legging pants, which sell for $68. On the order page, you can learn about the factory in Sri Lanka where the pants are made; Everlane visits factories often to see if they pay fair wages and employees work reasonable hours, per the company. You’ll receive a discount on your first purchase.

MorningSave

Click on the MorningSave website every day to check out the new deals, and you just might wonder if your eyes are deceiving you. Recent deals: a Cuisinart Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer with stainless steel measuring cups for $39, down from $112, and a 1-carat total weight diamond tennis bracelet. The sticker price is $929, but MorningSave had it listed for $99.

Nordstrom Rack

The discount arm of upscale retailer Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack has plenty of name brands at reduced prices, including UGG, Calvin Klein and The North Face. In fact, Nordstrom Rack recently had touchscreen-friendly gloves from The North Face priced at $9.97, down from $35. The website has a collection of holiday gifts for men, women and kids for less than $25, which includes organic cotton one-piece pajamas for the littlest ones on your list for just $7.97. Shipping is free with an order of $49 or more.

Proozy

Proozy aims to bring consumers “the finest products at the lowest prices,” and since the launch of its e-commerce site in 2013 specializing in golf, outdoor and fitness gear, it has processed more than 2 million orders. Proozy expanded to sell name brands across the spectrum for men, women, youths and home. A recent deal: the Granite Gear Hikester Backpack with oodles of space to carry things for $31.99, reduced from the regular price of $64.95.

Society 6

The global community of 300,000-plus independent artists who create for Society 6 probably can provide the unique gift you’re searching for. Society 6 offers wall art, bedding and bath goods, furniture, décor, clothing, tech accessories, and outdoor and lifestyle items, custom-made for your order. Do you have a friend who’s moved to Maine and you’d like to get a gift to represent that new place of residence? Search for “Maine” and just about any gift idea, and you’ll find something. We liked the yoga mat with a Maine lobster, a $55 gift on sale for $44 recently. Society 6 also offers a discount on your first purchase.

Woot

Woot started in 2004 as a site for daily deals, and Amazon purchased it in 2010. It began with one product a day until it was sold out, but now Woot has several daily deals in areas that include home goods, electronics, groceries and household, sports, outdoors and shirts. Best yet? Standard shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. A recent buy: the PowerUp Desktop Organizer Charging Station — a combination multidevice charger and office supply organizer for $14.99, down from $49.99.

