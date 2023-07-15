Top-50 Texas BBQ favorite Dayne’s is on the move again — this time to Aledo

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, a top-50 Texas barbecue restaurant in search of a home, has found one in downtown Aledo, owners Ashley and Dayne Weaver announced Friday.

Dayne’s will move this fall from its current location in the Westland neighborhood of far west Fort Worth to 100 S. Front St., Aledo.

The restaurant facing the Union Pacific rail line is currently Montes Burritos. It previously was home to multiple Tex-Mex and barbecue restaurants.

Dayne’s continues for now at 9840 Camp Bowie West Blvd., operating from a food trailer with an enclosed dining room.

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue is among Fort Worth restaurants considered a candidate for Texas Monthly’s “50 Best Barbecue Joints.” Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

The Weavers had planned to remodel the space into a restaurant but “it’s just going to take way more time and money” than everybody thought, Dayne Weaver said.

Five years ago, the Weavers were selling barbecue out of their garage in Fort Worth.

Dayne’s opened on West Berry Street and moved to West Sixth Street before settling on Camp Bowie Boulevard, where it made Texas Monthly’s list of the state’s top 50 barbecue restaurants.

Dayne’s also built a reputation for brisket double cheeseburgers, served only at lunch Thursdays and Fridays..

A family platter of meats at Dayne’s Craft Barbecue in west Fort Worth. Handout photo

“It’s been an awesome journey,” Dayne Weaver said on a recent Eats Beat podcast.

“We’re looking to take that next step.”

A brisket double cheeseburger at Dayne’s Craft Barbecue in Fort Worth. Handout photo

Dayne Weaver had talked for two years about how he wanted to go into the barbecue business.

Then Ashley took out a loan and presented him with a $6,000 smoker.

“She kind of put us on the spot and said, ‘Let’s do this,’ “ he said.

Ashley and Dayne Weaver of Dayne’s Craft Barbecue in Fort Worth. Handout photo

The Weavers were the only staff at first. Then pitmaster Thomas Loven joined in.

“I actually personally made the first 6,000 burgers,” Dayne Weaver said.

He said on the podcast that he hopes to keep the trailer and sell burgers.

A platter with barbecue, burgers and side dishes at Dayne’s Craft Barbecue in Fort Worth. Handout photo

Dayne’s opens at 10:30 a.m. and serves only through lunch, Thursday through Sunday; 817-913-0986, daynescraftbarbecue.com.

The new Aledo location will open Wednesday through Sunday, Weaver said, with hope for breakfast and dinner hours later.

A plate of food from Dayne’s Craft Barbecue. Courtesy