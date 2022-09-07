Top 5 high school football games to watch in Week 3 around the Fort Worth-area

Brian Gosset
·4 min read
Bob Haynes/Special to the Star-Telegram

Looking for a good high school football game to watch in Week 3, but don’t want to travel far.

We have the top games in the Fort Worth-area right here:

Allen (1-1) vs. Arlington Martin (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Choctaw Stadium, Arlington

Martin cracked the Top 10 state rankings at No. 9 after taking down Cedar Hill to start 2-0. Anthony Crenshaw shined on defense with 14 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and one touchdown. Martin is also No. 2 in the Class 6A area rankings and started the season with a big home win over Austin Lake Travis.

Continue to look for Crenshaw on D along with 5-star corner Javien Toviano, the top-ranked Fort Worth-area high school football player. Running back Zaire Barrow will lead the offense.

Allen, No. 23 in the state, got blown out by California’s St. John Bosco in the season opener, but rebounded to beat Houston King 49-14 last week. Mike Hawkins threw for three touchdowns and Kayvion Sibley rushed for three scores and 228 yards.

Martin hasn’t lost a home game since 2018. The Warriors keep that going. Give me Bob Wager and company, 31-24.

Argyle (2-0) vs. Grapevine (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Mustang-Panther Stadium

It’s a battle of two state-ranked and area-ranked teams when the Eagles visit the Mustangs.

Argyle is the top-ranked Class 5A area team and the top-ranked state team in Class 5A Division 2. Grapevine is No. 4 in the area and No. 6 in the state.

Who will improve to 3-0?

The Eagles won a shootout, 56-49 over Lucas Lovejoy in Week 2. Argyle rushed for 569 yards. Landon Farris had 233 yards rushing and a touchdown. RJ Bunnell rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns. Jacob Robinson added 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The Mustangs took down Azle, 58-14. Evan Baum passed for 230 yards and three scores. He also rushed for two scores. Parker Polk rushed for 148 yards and one touchdown and also caught a 39-yard touchdown. Hank Miller caught a 76-yard score and Sammy Kelley also caught a touchdown from Baum.

Expect another offensive shootout. Give me Argyle by a hair, 49-42.

Aledo (0-2) vs. Justin Northwest (1-1)

7 p.m. Thursday, Northwest ISD Stadium

District begins for the Bearcats and Texans and for Aledo, a couple things are on the line. Aledo has the nation’s longest district winning streak at 103 games, a streak that started in 2007.

But on the flip side, Aledo, which lost to Dallas Parish and Denton Guyer, hasn’t been 0-3 since 1990.

For Northwest, the Texans lost a heart breaker at home last week, 47-39 over McKinney North. However, 4-star Texas Tech committed quarterback Jake Strong accounted for over 400 yards and four touchdowns.

Texans battle until the end, but Bearcats keep the streak alive. Give me Aledo, 38-30.

Fort Worth Wyatt (2-0) vs. Fort Worth Dunbar (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Clark Stadium, Fort Worth

It’s a Fort Worth showdown on Friday between the Chaparrals and Wildcats. The two teams met up last season where Wyatt won 49-26.

Wyatt defeated Joshua last week to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2017. The Chaparrals started that season 4-0 while Dunbar is searching for its first win this fall.

Wyatt is averaging 30 points per game.

Dunbar scored 57 points last week, but gave up 70 to Ponder in a loss.

This one is going to be fun. Give me Wyatt, 45-36.

Lucas Lovejoy (1-1) vs. North Crowley (2-0)

7 p.m. Thursday, Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium, Fort Worth

Lovejoy heads west this week as the Leopards look to bounce back after a loss to Argyle in Week 2. Lovejoy dropped from the No. 2 spot in the Class 5A Division 2 state rankings after a 56-49 defeat. The Leopards’ D gave up 569 yards rushing and over 700 yards overall.

In two games, Lovejoy is averaging 50 points.

Meanwhile, North Crowley moved up to No. 3 in the Class 6A area rankings after beating Arlington.

The Panthers put up 50 points in Week 1 and the defense is allowing 13 points per game, led by 4-star Texas committed linebacker S’Maje Burrell. He’s the No. 12 ranked player in the Star-Telegram Top 100, and was district co-defensive MVP last season after having 104 tackles, 13 for loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles.

North Crowley will have to be near perfect to win. But it will be close. Give me Lovejoy 33-28.

