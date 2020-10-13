Top 5 African American Entrepreneurs to look out for in 2020

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many entrepreneurs would say earning big isn’t significant, many others differ and want to get super-rich. If the way of other famed entrepreneurs is any judge, you may have made the best career choice.

1. JR McKEE -

JR McKee is the Head of Digital Sales and Revenue at Alamo Records and a music industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in A&R, artist management / development and hit songwriting, which has led him to contribute (creatively or otherwise) to songs, selling in excess of 10 million singles with his own production & management label, Family Ties Entertainment.

McKee’s humble beginnings from Starkville, Mississippi throwing parties coupled with his internal drive and curiosity would lead him to garner professional relationships, mold and help manage rising talent and align with top tier executives in the industry to earn his current status and the wealth of knowledge and experience he’s gained along the way. Now his goal is to educate artists on the difference between the “music business” and the “streaming business”.



He’s currently building out a platform to curate conversation around these and other music industry-related topics (How Do I Get Playlisting? How Do I Market My Music? How Do I Make Money Off My Music?), aptly titled, “ Shared Information ”. He tackles this and more in his most recent “Intro To Streaming” webinar where he answers some of the most commonly asked questions about streaming and how artists should approach the business model. For more information, visit JRMcKee.co .

2. Chris Bivins -

Chris Bivins is an American recording artist, director, and Entrepreneur. Before rising to stardom, Bivins became one of four musicians featured on 2012 hit C.W. network show The Next, where he made connections with qualified names in music like Gloria Estefan and Nelly. Soon after Bivins made his mark in the industry behind the scenes by becoming one of the youngest producers to work at BET (Black Entertainment Television). Now you can catch Bivins as the C.E.O. of Veri Viral. Veriviral is dedicated to giving influencers and artist the tools to grow their brands digital footprint.

3. Jimi Tele -

Jimi Tele is a high-performing business development executive and rising international entrepreneur with specialized expertise in location data, global business, cross-culture collaboration, B2B growth, and startups. He is the founder and CEO of Chekmate , Inc. a dating marketplace centered on promoting safe real-time communication and human connection. The British-Nigerian was a decorated England triple jumper on a full university scholarship for track and field when his Olympic dreams were dashed due to traumatic brain injury. After overcoming adversity in his own life, Jimi is passionate about mental health advocacy and encouraging the next generation to fearlessly fulfill their dreams no matter the circumstances. From starting blocks to startups, catch him if you can!

4. LORELL LANE -

Lorell Lane is a rising thought leader and advertising expert, combining branding with high level ad strategies for over 8 years for large corporations, TV networks & Forbes 500 companies, prior to creating her very own marketing accelerator program, the “Social Sales Lab”. She has a passion for helping entrepreneurs use social media ads so they can experience freedom.With one of the only virtual training programs to provide results using a complete and proven ads blueprint, the Social Sales Lab strives to teach the very system that allows your dream clients to find you, request your products or services and buy from you over and over again. To find out how to create an automated and predictable sales process that runs like a 24/7 machine, check out the Free Masterclass on how to triple your sales in 60 days using Facebook & Instagram ads.

5. Sasha Perea -

Sasha Perea is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in Communication Studies with a concentration in Media & Technological Productions.

The Colombian American beauty is the former Miss Virginia World 2016. She is also a model, red carpet host, and self-published author of, Model Mindset: A Beginner’s Guide to the Modeling Industry.

Her passion for entrepreneurship has led her to be a vital contributor and co-founder of a tech startup. She aims to inspire the next generation to not limit themselves and create their own opportunities.

https://www.sashaperea.com/

https://www.instagram.com/iam_sashap/

https://www.amazon.com/Model-Mindset-Beginners-Modeling-Industry/dp/1692796224

