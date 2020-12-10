The Top 4 Fashion Trends Worth Following in 2021, According to Celebrity Stylists
Getty Images
Looking back at all the stuff we were excited to wear in 2020, from pilgrim collars to PVC pants, it's safe to say we really didn't expect to be spending the year in sweats. But, for 2021, we've adopted a new attitude: We'll slowly ease back into our old, fashion-forward ways (even if there's nowhere to go) and when it comes to trends, we're aiming for items that are practical, statement-making, and, preferably, loose.
With this in mind, we reached out to some experts for ideas, asking celebrity stylists who know a thing or two about what's hot, but, more importantly, what's comfortable, since, well, they've been dressing clients for a lot more Zoom appearances than crowded red carpets. Their picks for the best fashion trends to invest in for 2021 combine the best of both worlds, but at the same time, are classic and seasonless. So, even if you don't get around to shopping their suggestions before January, you'll have the rest of the year to try them out.
Aimee Croysdill
Has Worked With: Natalie Dormer, Michaela Coel, Fiona Shaw, Daniel Radcliffe
What is the ultimate fashion trend worth investing in for 2021?
"Loungewear. The fast-fashion brands are all over it, but the quality and cut do not suffice. Invest in a few pieces that won't bobble and are cut well. Pangaia is one of my favorites, and everything is made from 100% recycled fabrics, making for a responsible purchase too. I also recommend following @curateandrotate on Instagram, which sells preloved relaxed pieces ranging from Base Range to Joseph and Reay."
Where have you seen it?
"@alexisforeman & @catarinamira are a huge style inspiration to me and they work that casual lux aesthetic so well."
Any tips for how to pull it off?
"Buy your tops in one to two sizes too big. The more oversized, the better for making loungewear look as lux as possible."
Zadrian + Sarah
Has Worked With: Naomi Scott, Skai Jackson, Ginny Gardner, Asante Blackk
What is the ultimate fashion trend worth investing in for 2021?
"With the climate of sartorial culture shifting to fit the lives of the fashionable set who now find themselves Zooming and working from the comfort of their homes, perhaps the most notable trends of this season is an ode to relaxed sensibilities that encapsulate comfort and ease. However, don’t think only loungewear, but rather more effortless and elevated pieces centered on sumptuous fabrications and a redefined focus on circular fashion."
Where have you seen it?
"The Row, Jil Sander, and Salvatore Ferragamo — the silhouette is forgiving, yet still modern, opting for a sense of ease and leaning towards an androgynous attitude, like we saw with Nicholas Ghesquiere’s creations at Louis Vuitton."
Any tips for pulling it off?
"A great fitted yet slightly relaxed suit is a must-have in every wardrobe. However, there has to be a balance. Opt for a fitted shirt, paired with flared trousers, and throw an oversized blazer over the shoulder! The trends we've seen are a reflection of the times we are living in, and whilst beautifully muted tones of creams and grays from designers such as Michael Kors might feel too safe for some fashion peacocks, one can always be adventurous and celebrate life with joyous bright colors and floral prints, like the collection presented by design genius Pierpaolo Picciolo at Valentino."
Danielle Goldberg
Has Worked With: Laura Harrier, Julia Garner, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Adam Driver
What is the ultimate fashion trend worth investing in for 2021?
"A sweater vest. It’s a cool and understated piece that can easily work into your wardrobe."
Where have you seen it (runway, on someone, etc.)?
"The Row Spring/Summer 2021, Look 2."
Any tips for pulling it off?
"I love styling it over a classic white tee and rolling up the sleeves just a bit."
Chloe Hartstein
Has Worked With: Diana Silvers, Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer
What is the ultimate fashion trend worth investing in for 2021?
"For me, it's a wide-leg trouser. I think we've all gotten so accustomed to wearing looser clothes since the pandemic started, and this is a good opportunity to throw something on that will feel more put together while not throwing us out of our comfort zone too much."
Where have you seen it?
"A lot of the Spring/Summer shows had a range of cool baggy pants and denim. My mind directly goes to The Row, Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney."
Any tips for pulling it off?
"I think the key to making these work is to not overthink it, to not make it too fussy. It can really become quite a staple in your wardrobe, so as the season changes build a few choice looks: a great cashmere knit with a blazer or without, a simple T-shirt or vest, or a great tailored shirt."
