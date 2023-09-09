These are the Top 30 players in the league, according to NBA 2K24

Raul Barrigon
·2 min read

It took only two MVPs, one NBA title and a Finals MVP, but NBA 2K has finally recognized Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic as the best player in basketball by awarding him the highest rating in the game for the first time. He’s closely followed by five former MVP winners, including LeBron James, the player with the highest average rating in the history of the game.

Check the Top 30 below:

1. Nikola Jokic (Denver): 98 OVR

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): 96 OVR

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
2. Stephen Curry (Golden State): 96 OVR

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
2. Kevin Durant (Phoenix): 96 OVR

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia): 96 OVR

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
2. LeBron James (LA Lakers): 96 OVR

nba players still verified twitter blue lebron james klay thompson karl towns
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

7. Jimmy Butler (Miami): 95 OVR

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
7. Luka Doncic (Dallas): 95 OVR

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
7. Jayson Tatum (Boston): 95 OVR

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
10. Devin Booker (Phoenix): 94 OVR

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
10. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers): 94 OVR

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
10. Damian Lillard (Portland): 94 OVR

nba trade rumors rankings miami heat lillard harden herro 2023 maxey lowry
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

13. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers): 93 OVR

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
13. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City): 93 OVR

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
15. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland): 92 OVR

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
15. Ja Morant (Memphis): 92 OVR

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
17. Kyrie Irving (Dallas): 90 OVR

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
17. Zion Williamson (New Orleans): 90 OVR

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
19. Jaylen Brown (Boston): 89 OVR

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
19. Paul George (LA Clippers): 89 OVR

Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
19. James Harden (Philadelphia): 89 OVR

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
19. Trae Young (Atlanta): 89 OVR

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
23. Jalen Brunson (New York): 88 OVR

Jalen Brunson defended by Kyle Lowry
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

23. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota): 88 OVR

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
23. De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento): 88 OVR

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
23. Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana): 88 OVR

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
23. Jamal Murray (Denver): 88 OVR

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
28. Bam Adebayo (Miami): 87 OVR

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
28. Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee): 87 OVR

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
28. Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento): 87 OVR

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Story originally appeared on HoopsHype