Top 30 NHL free agents of 2023: Orlov, Bertuzzi, O'Reilly among best players available

If you're looking for a comprehensive list of the best unrestricted free agents in the NHL this offseason, you've come to the right place.

The Stanley Cup has been awarded, and the NHL offseason is officially on.

Although the coaching carousel has already spun — and there's been a significant trade (plus a sign-and-trade) — things will get more exciting once free agency opens on July 1. This year's class of unrestricted free agents isn't one for the ages, but there are plenty of valuable players available.

You may notice a few names absent, specifically Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Jordan Staal. We've left that trio out as they appear likely to play for their current team or retire and not really participate in the free-agent market.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Without further ado, here are the 30 top NHL free agents teams will be bidding on when July begins:

Age on October 1, 2023: 32

Position: LD

2022-23 team(s): Washington Capitals/Boston Bruins

2022-23 stats: 66 GP, 7 G, 29 A, 36 P, 52.9% CF

Summary: Orlov is not a particularly splashy name for the top of this list, but he's the kind of defenseman who could make any team better. He produces a respectable amount of offense, moves the puck effectively, throws his 5-foot-11, 214-pound frame around, posts solid possession stats and skates 22 minutes per night.

He's on the wrong side of 30, but he showed no signs of slowing down last year and defensemen of his size often age gracefully as their physicality doesn't fade. Top-pair defenders are hard to come by and Orlov fits that description.

Age on October 1, 2023: 28

Position: LW

2022-23 team: Detroit Red Wings/Boston Bruins

2022-23 stats: 50 GP, 8 G, 22 A, 30 P, 52.5% CF

Summary: Bertuzzi's regular-season numbers don't jump off the page, but he was a 30-goal scorer in 2021-22 and his 10-point tour de force in the first round of the playoffs will be in every GM's mind when they approach his agent.

It's hard to find a top-line calibre player under the age of 30 in free agency and Bertuzzi is capable of getting on the scoresheet and under his opponents' skin. He's no Matthew Tkachuk, but you can see shades of the Florida Panthers superstar in his ability to get physical and fill the net.

3. Ryan O'Reilly

Age on October 1, 2023: 32

Position: C

2022-23 team(s): St. Louis Blues/Toronto Maple Leafs

2022-23 stats: 53 GP, 16 G, 14 A, 30 P, 49.6% CF

Summary: O'Reilly's 2022-23 did not go as planned due to injury issues, but he remains a strong two-way center capable of thriving in a second-line role. He produced 20 points in 24 games after joining Toronto last season, and added another nine points in 11 playoff games.

If you're interested in intangibles, O'Reilly has you covered as a former captain with extensive playoff experience. His trophy case includes a Conn Smythe Trophy, Selke Trophy and Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. He's no longer at the height of his powers, but he's not far off.

Age on October 1, 2023: 34

Position: RW

2022-23 team(s): Chicago Blackhawks/New York Rangers

2022-23 stats: 73 GP, 21 G, 36 A, 57 P, 42.6% CF

Summary: This could easily be too high for Kane, who just had hip surgery and is coming off an unimpressive season. Even so, it's tough to ignore that the star winger is just a year removed from a 92-point campaign and has a higher offensive ceiling than anyone else on this list.

Story continues

It's tough to gauge his chances of reaching that ceiling, but it's possible that he was on cruise control with a brutal Blackhawks team before struggling to get acclimated to life with the Rangers last year. A bounce-back season isn't out of the question in the right situation.

Age on October 1, 2023: 29

Position: RD

2022-23 team: Minnesota Wild

2022-23 stats: 79 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 P, 49.0% CF

Summary: Dumba's stock isn't as high as it was when his offensive production was more consistent, but he still checks plenty of boxes for NHL teams. He's a right-shot defenseman under the age of 30 who can skate top-pair minutes, kill penalties and even fill in on the power play as needed.

The Wild have used him in more of a shutdown role in recent years, but another team may see a little more offensive upside in Dumba. While his goal totals have been in decline lately, he still flashes intriguing skill at times and a change of scenery might help him after spending years at the forefront of trade rumors.

Ivan Barbashev is coming off a strong playoff run. (Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Age on October 1, 2023: 27

Position: LW

2022-23 team(s): St. Louis Blues/Vegas Golden Knights

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 16 G, 29 A, 45 P, 45.8% CF

Summary: Like Bertuzzi, Barbashev stands to cash in on his work in the playoffs. The winger was productive on Jack Eichel's flank for the Golden Knights, making the case that he can be deployed as a first-line winger for a contender.

Barbashev has youth and recent production on his side, plus a little size (6-1, 195) and a willingness to throw some hits. Getting the label of "winning player" will help his bottom line, as will the fact he'll make a better long-term investment than most of the guys available.

Age on October 1, 2023: 34

Position: LW

2022-23 team: Tampa Bay Lightning

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 27 G, 37 A, 64 P, 50.7% CF

Summary: No available player produced more points than Killorn in 2022-23, who comes with plenty of playoff pedigree after winning two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

His age will justifiably scare off some suitors, but he's a versatile player who plays both special teams and does just about everything well. He's also missed just four games since 2015-16, suggesting durability should be less of an issue with him than it is for most players his age.

Age on October 1, 2023: 32

Position: RW

2022-23 team(s): St. Louis Blues/New York Rangers

2022-23 stats: 69 GP, 18 G, 32 A, 50 P, 45.7% CF

Summary: There are age and durability concerns with Tarasenko, but he remains a talented scorer capable of conjuring moments of brilliance.

Oh my, what a goal by Tarasenko pic.twitter.com/WqXC4hKihR — Habs Fan TV (@habsfantv_) March 3, 2023

He's also just one year removed from a 34-goal season and in the right situation he might be able to recapture that magic. Tarasenko probably needs a skilled pass-first linemate or two — and some power-play time — to reach his full potential, but he still looks like a capable trigger man.

Age on October 1, 2023: 28

Position: C/LW

2022-23 team: Chicago Blackhawks/Dallas Stars

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 20 G, 36 A, 56 P, 45.0% CF

Summary: Domi got a chance to thrive in a massive role with the lowly Blackhawks for most of 2022-23 before becoming a critical mid-season addition for the Stars.

He has plenty of role versatility, provides an offensive spark and possesses the kind of sandpaper to him that many GMs value. The way he's bounced around the NHL in recent years might be a red flag for some, but top-six quality players under 30 aren't easy to come by in free agency.

Age on October 1, 2023: 28

Position: C

2022-23 team: Colorado Avalanche

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 17 G, 35 A, 52 P, 51.3% CF

Summary: Compher took on a huge role with the Avalanche in 2022-23, playing both special teams and skating 20:32 per night — the 14th-highest total among all forwards.

That doesn't make him a superstar, but a do-it-all second-line center who is a couple years from his 30th birthday is a valuable asset. The biggest concern with Compher is that he'd never produced 33 points in a season prior to 2022-23.

Teams might be wary about paying for the player he was last season when he's spent most of his career producing at a middle-six level.

Michael Bunting has scored 46 goals over the past two seasons. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Age on October 1, 2023: 28

Position: LW

2022-23 team: Toronto Maple Leafs

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 23 G, 26 A, 49 P, 51.9% CF

Summary: Bunting is a tough player to put a price tag on. The winger is coming off two consecutive 23-goal seasons, but he's done a lot of his damage skating alongside Auston Matthews on Toronto's top line.

It's unclear what he can do in a smaller role or if he would be worth his price tag if he's not skating with top dogs. Despite the questions around him, he's relatively young and knows how to score. That combo is worth plenty to NHL teams.

Age on October 1, 2023: 28

Position: G

2022-23 team: Pittsburgh Penguins

2022-23 stats: 47 GP, 2.90 GAA, .909 SV%, +7.4 GSAA

Summary: Jarry is the best option for teams looking for a long-term solution in net. Over the last four years the 28-year-old has produced a .915 save percentage and +40.6 GSAA in a beefy 177-game sample.

In that time, his save percentage has never dropped below .909 in a single season. His playoff numbers aren't impressive, but he's played just eight postseason games. Jarry isn't an elite goaltender, but he's a steady option whoever acquires him can feel good about.

13. Adin Hill

Age on October 1, 2023: 27

Position: G

2022-23 team: Vegas Golden Knights

2022-23 stats: 27 GP, 2.45 GAA, .915 SV%, +8.0 GSAA

Summary: Everyone values goaltenders differently, but we're willing to put Hill here on account of his incredible run in these playoffs.

If teams see what he's done for the Golden Knights as indicative of his future potential they should jump all over a 27-year-old who doesn't have enough of a track record to command a massive contract. Some clubs might see his recent run as less relevant to his future prospects and opt to steer clear.

14. Jason Zucker

Age on October 1, 2023: 31

Position: LW

2022-23 team: Pittsburgh Penguins

2022-23 stats: 78 GP, 27 G, 21 A, 48 P, 55.0% CF

Summary: No free agent scored more goals in 2022-23 than Zucker, who has now scored at least 20 goals in six of the last nine seasons.

As a 12-year veteran who's still relatively young, Zucker has plenty of experience but should still have some good hockey left in him. The winger is a former King Clancy Memorial Trophy Winner who brings intangibles as well as goal scoring. He'd fit nicely on plenty of second lines around the NHL.

15. Ryan Graves

Age on October 1, 2023: 28

Position: LD

2022-23 team: New Jersey Devils

2022-23 stats: 78 GP, 8 G, 18 A, 26 P, 51.1% CF

Summary: Graves is a meat-and-potatoes defenseman, but that's a feature not a bug. Although he isn't much of an offensive creator, he's a 6-foot-5, 220-pounder who ranked 20th in the NHL in shot blocking in 2022-23 despite playing for a team that dominated the possession game.

Graves won't turn a franchise around, but he's got size, youth and defensive acumen on his side. He also occasionally shows some surprising offensive flair.

Ryan Graves brings the puck to the net and beats Stalock's poke to put the Devils up by 2 in the third!#NJDevils pic.twitter.com/652au0GBTt — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 2, 2023

16. Shayne Gostisbehere

Shayne Gostisbehere will have plenty of suitors in free agency. (Karl D Deblaker/Getty Images)

Age on October 1, 2023: 30

Position: LD

2022-23 team(s): Arizona Coyotes/Carolina Hurricanes

2022-23 stats: 75 GP, 13 G, 28 A, 41 P, 51.4% CF

Summary: It's easy to see the appeal of Gostisbehere as a puck-mover with a history of putting up solid points totals and possession metrics. He's also relatively young for a free agent and just gave the Hurricanes some quality minutes in the playoffs.

That said, there's a reason Carolina was able to rent him for a 2026 third-round pick at the trade deadline and started his even-strength shifts in the offensive zone more than 60% of the time in the postseason. There are real defensive concerns here, and whoever picks up Gostisbehere needs to have a plan for how to deploy him.

17. Scott Mayfield

Age on October 1, 2023: 30

Position: RD

2022-23 team: New York Islanders

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 6 G, 18 A, 24 P, 48.0% CF

Summary: Like Graves, Mayfield is a big, strong, defensive defenseman who's listed at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. His right shot could make him especially appealing to certain teams.

We have him slightly below Graves because he's a couple of years older and offers a little less offensively, but Mayfield would be the perfect stay-at-home partner to an offensively imaginative defenseman. He logged 21:02 per game with the Islanders last year and started more than 60% of his even-strength shifts in the defensive zone.

Imagine the polar opposite of Gostisbehere, and that's essentially what Mayfield brings.

18. Tomas Tatar

Age on October 1, 2023: 32

Position: LW

2022-23 team: New Jersey Devils

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 20 G, 28 A, 48 P, 57.3% CF

Summary: Tatar is not an exciting name, but he's a possession-metric beast who puts up strong offensive numbers wherever he goes.

The Czech veteran is a middle-six player who can chip in on the power play if needed and provide solid secondary scoring numbers. His range of outcomes is relatively narrow, but anyone looking for a consistent producer is unlikely to be disappointed. The main concerns with Tatar are his age and the fact he doesn't bring any penalty-killing utility.

19. John Klingberg

Age on October 1, 2023: 31

Position: RD

2022-23 team(s): Anaheim Ducks/Minnesota Wild

2022-23 stats: 67 GP, 10 G, 23 A, 33 P, 44.2% CF

Summary: Klingberg's stock has fallen significantly since he came sixth in Norris Trophy voting twice (2015-16 and 2017-18), but he's still a valuable player. The Swede has skated at least 20 minutes per night in each of his nine NHL seasons, and he's never produced fewer than 32 points.

On the flip side, he doesn't really kill penalties, doesn't provide much of a physical presence and has posted average possession metrics in recent years. He could still run a power play in a pinch, but he's probably more of a fill-in than a top option for that role at this point.

Even so, a right-shot defenseman with some offensive ability and a history of carrying heavy workloads should generate some interest.

20. Frederik Andersen

Age on October 1, 2023: 33

Position: G

2022-23 team: Carolina Hurricanes

2022-23 stats: 34 GP, 2.48 GAA, .903 SV%, -0.7 GSAA

Summary: Andersen is coming off a strong playoff run (.927 SV%) and during his last full season he posted a .922 save percentage. The Dane's tenure in Toronto ended poorly, but when he's healthy he's been remarkably consistent throughout his career.

It's not advisable for the 33-year-old to make 60-plus starts like he once did, but he's a good candidate to be a 1A goaltender with a competent backup. The only worry here is durability and whether playing behind the Hurricanes' excellent defense has juiced his numbers the last two seasons.

21. Erik Haula

Haula has played for seven NHL teams in his 10-year career. (Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Age on October 1, 2023: 32

Position: C/LW

2022-23 team: New Jersey Devils

2022-23 stats: 80 GP, 14 G, 27 A, 41 P, 53.9% CF

Summary: There's nothing that Haula does extraordinarily well, but he's an extremely versatile forward who's a good fit as a third-line center or middle-six winger. He can kill penalties or jump on the power play if needed and he wins draws at an impressive clip.

Haula has plenty of playoff experience and has received plaudits for the veteran leadership he brings. Coming off two straight seasons with more than 40 points, the market for the Finn should be robust.

22. Joonas Korpisalo

Age on October 1, 2023: 29

Position: G

2022-23 team(s): Columbus Blue Jackets/Los Angeles Kings

2022-23 stats: 34 GP, 2.87 GAA, .914 SV%, +11.5 GSAA

Summary: Korpisalo is on the right side of 30 and coming off a strong season split between Columbus and Los Angeles. He also has a surprisingly strong playoff resume after leading the Blue Jackets to an upset win over the Maple Leafs in 2019-20 while setting the NHL record for saves in a playoff game (85) the following round against Tampa Bay.

Viewed through that lens he could be considered a candidate to start for years to come, but for most of his career he's produced like a backup with a career GSAA mark of -41.1. Korpisalo is the type of player who is open to interpretation.

If you think he turned a corner last year, he could have immense value. If you put more weight in his track record, steering clear is the best move.

23. Semyon Varlamov

Age on October 1, 2023: 35

Position: G

2022-23 team: New York Islanders

2022-23 stats: 23 GP, 2.70 GAA, .913 SV%, +6.0 GSAA

Summary: Varlamov doesn't have the ceiling of Korpisalo as a possible long-term solution, but he's reliable when healthy. The veteran has a .916 save percentage over his last six seasons without falling below .909 once. His GSAA in that time is +52.9, and he led the NHL in the metric as recently as 2020-21.

Age and durability are the issues here. His games played have declined each season since 2017-18 and he hasn't topped 40 games in any of the last three seasons. You know what you're going to get from Varlamov when he's on the ice, but it's unclear how available he'll be.

24. Luke Schenn

Age on October 1, 2023: 33

Position: RD

2022-23 team(s): Vancouver Canucks/Toronto Maple Leafs

2022-23 stats: 70 GP, 4 G, 18 A, 22 P, 45.2% CF

Summary: If Schenn plays like he did for the Maple Leafs in the playoffs he'll be a heck of a pickup, but it's tough to count on that going forward. His lack of speed is an issue and there's a reason that he was available for less than $1 million last offseason.

His work in 2022-23 warrants a significant raise, but it's unclear if he can sustain a high level of play over the course of an entire season. As a two-time Stanley Cup winner who is among the NHL's most prolific hitters he will have plenty of fans among GMs, though.

25. Alexander Kerfoot

Age on October 1, 2023: 29

Position: C/LW

2022-23 team: Toronto Maple Leafs

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 10 G, 22 A, 32 P, 52.1% CF

Summary: Kerfoot is just one year removed from a 51-point season and he's been a durable middle-six contributor capable of playing multiple roles for the Maple Leafs in recent years.

While he's increased his value by becoming a skilled penalty killer in recent seasons, he's also been deployed at center less frequently. At this point his best role is probably as a third-line winger, but he's still not 30 and can provide a little offensive punch from that spot.

26. Antti Raanta

Anti Raanta has a career save percentage of .918. (Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Age on October 1, 2023: 34

Position: G

2022-23 team: Carolina Hurricanes

2022-23 stats: 27 GP, 2.20 GAA, .910 SV%, +3.7 GSAA

Summary: Raanta arguably played better than Andersen this season, but he doesn't have the same track record as a starter. The Finn has played more than 33 games just once in his career and Carolina seemed to prefer Andersen when both netminders were healthy.

Raanta has strong career numbers, but he seems typecast in the 1B role and it's unlikely he'll get a chance to do more as he approaches his mid-30s. Despite his possible role limitations, the veteran has a solid body of work with a .920 save percentage since 2014-15. In that time he's never posted a GSAA worse than -1.4.

27. Max Pacioretty

Age on October 1, 2023: 34

Position: LW

2022-23 team: Carolina Hurricanes

2022-23 stats: 5 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 P, 65.1% CF

Summary: Pacioretty is a total mystery box after playing just 44 games in the last two seasons due to injury issues. To his credit, he has 22 goals in those contests so his goal scoring touch may not have deserted him, but a guy his age coming off an Achilles injury is tough to trust.

The veteran would be a good fit for a contender that wouldn't rely on him to be an offensive force, but would welcome a boost in that area if he's able to provide it. Despite his recent injury troubles, only 10 players have scored more goals than Pacioretty since his first full season in 2011-12.

28. Pierre Engvall

Age on October 1, 2023: 27

Position: LW

2022-23 team(s): Toronto Maple Leafs/New York Islanders

2022-23 stats: 76 GP, 17 G, 13 A, 30 P, 53.6% CF

Summary: Engvall's combination of size and speed has never resulted in the kind of production you'd expect, but he remains an intriguing talent. After being traded to the Islanders last season he was given a larger role than he had in Toronto and responded well with nine points in 18 games and strong possession metrics.

While Engvall frustrated the Maple Leafs at times, it's unusual to find a free agent whose best years are ahead of him and that description could fit the speedy winger.

29. Evan Rodrigues

Age on October 1, 2023: 30

Position: LW/C

2022-23 team: Colorado Avalanche

2022-23 stats: 69 GP, 13 G, 26 A, 39 P, 56.4% CF

Summary: Rodrigues is an eight-year NHL veteran, but he established a new level of production over the last two with 82 points in 151 games. The 17:51 he skated per night with the Avalanche last season was a career-high by more than two minutes. He took to the larger role with aplomb and meshed well with superstar center Nathan MacKinnon.

Rodrigues is a similar utility forward to Kerfoot in that he can move around the lineup as needed, but he's a year older and doesn't have much of a penalty-killing track record. He's also a notoriously poor finisher with a career shooting percentage of 7.8%.

30. Phil Kessel

Age on October 1, 2023: 35

Position: RW

2022-23 team: Vegas Golden Knights

2022-23 stats: 82 GP, 14 G, 22 A, 36 P, 56.4% CF

Summary: You could make an argument that there are more worthy candidates for the final spot on this list, but it seems right to give Phil the Thrill some credit.

Kessell is still capable of making secondary offensive contributions, his durability is beyond reproach and he's a locker room sage who's seen and done it all. The winger is just eight points short of 1,000 and should get a chance to purse that milestone with somebody if he wants to keep playing.