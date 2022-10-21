The Top 3 Jacket Trends to Wear For Fall 2022

It's time to bundle up again, so here are some styles to try this year.

Szymon BrzÃ³ska

Ask me to give you a definitive list of all the things I love about autumn, and you might be surprised just how high outerwear falls among the ranks. Of course, I love oversized sweaters and knee-high boots, but these are timeless staples in any chilly-weather wardrobe. Coats and jackets, however, are slightly reinvented and refreshed from year to year, and the jacket trends for fall 2022 aren’t exempt from this tradition.

Like any trending piece of clothing, various elements influence which jackets and coats are considered fashionable in a given season. However, according to Laura Yiannakou, WGSN’s senior strategist of womenswear forecasting, the jacket trends for fall 2022, in particular, appear to be gaining popularity for one reason: nostalgia.

Getty Images

“[The jacket trends for fall 2022] are all iconic outerwear pieces that tap into the trend for nostalgia,” Yiannakou explained in a conversation with InStyle. “The timeless, heritage element of these items draw in the customer with a comforting and familiar feel. They’re widely recognized and have constantly been re-invented throughout fashion history.”

Still, it’s not just the 1990s and early aughts influencing this year’s fall jacket trends; Yiannakou goes on to note that relevancy is playing a role too, and possibly now more than ever. This is, in part, thanks to the value Gen-Z has put on sustainability: consumers are looking to add pieces to their wardrobe that will not only stand the test of time, but that will also be relevant beyond the parameters of one or two seasons. Plus, because they’re nostalgic pieces, thrifting is a solid option to score them at an affordable price and reduce your carbon footprint in the process.

Gender neutrality and inclusivity also add to this season’s most popular outerwear pieces’ appeal. “[It’s] an area of fashion that is more important than ever, as we strive to recognize and cater for a range of shapes and sizes,” Yiannakou says.

Biker Jackets

Szymon BrzÃ³ska

According to Yiannakou, biker/aviator jackets are appealing to the younger end of the market, bolstering the '90s and Y2k trends.

“Arguably, it also appeals to the more contemporary/classic customer, as brands also position this jacket as a timeless, premium investment item,” Yiannakou tells InStyle. “Across the autumn/winter 2022 shows, it was Versace and Marni that drove the more traditional silhouettes, driving updates via outsized proportions and pops of color. Drome and Jil Sander took a pared-back approach, adding contrasting shearling collars for additional design direction.”

Trench Coats

Szymon BrzÃ³ska

OK, so not every jacket trend from one autumn to the next is new and fresh, but trench coats are a classic for a reason. The silhouette is timeless and can be paired with everything and anything, from trousers to a cocktail dress. That's exactly why Yiannakou says it appeals to all markets — for its throw-on wearability and trans-seasonal layering appeal. Some of her favorite collections that featured trenches included Tibi, 3.1 Philip Lim, and Proenza Schouler "for their subtle modern twists on traditional heritage details.”

Bomber Jackets

Szymon BrzÃ³ska

Bomber jackets have seen a spike in popularity for the past few seasons, and Yiannakou expects this is mainly because preppy styles have been and are continuing to trend on social media.

“The gender-inclusive appeal comes through via relaxed, fuss-free silhouettes which cater for a variety of body shapes and sizes, whilst also injecting that instant street-smart appeal to a look,” says Yiannakou. “We expect the recent Tommy Hilfiger bomber jackets from the catwalks to be a big influence; they harness that classic vintage collegiate style but modernized in optimistic colors.”

