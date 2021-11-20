Top 2A seed Tumwater’s rushing attack rolls over Enumclaw — next, the semifinals

What a difference 12 weeks didn’t make.

On September 3, top-ranked Tumwater opened the season with a 56-6 home victory over ninth-ranked Enumclaw.

Friday night at Tumwater District Stadium, the Thunderbirds (9-2), top-seeded in the 2A state tournament, blasted the ninth-seeded Hornets (9-3), 55-21, in a quarterfinal drained of drama by the eighth minute.

Yes, the final score was closer. But in September, Enumclaw received the opening kickoff and promptly marched down the field to score the game’s first points. This time, Tumwater led by four touchdowns with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter.

Tumwater coach Bill Beattie thought Enumclaw was “much improved from the first week” but didn’t show much in the way of new looks.

“They stayed with what they’re comfortable with and our kids were ready for them,” he said. “We’re getting better. We did some awesome things in all three phases. We did have a lot of mistakes tonight, a lot of penalties we’ve got to clean up (11 flags for 90 totals yards).”

Tumwater’s line cleared ample holes for a three-headed monster at running back on a chilly 40-degree night that ended with fog misting across the north side of Sid Otton Field.

Carlos Matheney got the T-Birds started, rushing for a 40-yard touchdown and a nine-yarder to give Tumwater a 14-0 lead after just three and a half minutes. He finished with 130 yards on 16 carries.

Payton Hoyt had 87 yards on 14 carries and one rushing touchdown, but made his night one to remember with punt returns of 51 and 80 yards for scores.

Ashton Paine, who earlier in the day accepted a preferred walk-on offer to join his older brother Dylan at Washington State next season, burst outside on a series of sweeps to total 86 yards and score two touchdowns on just six carries. He also caught two passes for 26 yards.

“We knew what to expect, since we played these guys before. We needed to come out and execute,” said Matheney, who appreciates the T-Birds ability to use multiple backs effectively. “It opens up our offense. When teams see us on film, they know we can do different things.”

Story continues

Hoyt, who couldn’t quite believe he broke off two long punt returns on a single night, agreed.

“The defense can’t key on one of us,” he said. “And our legs stay fresh because we rotate a lot.”

Beattie sees his corps of backs as a help to Tumwater’s defense as well.

“Having a lot of guys who play defense, too, it’s great to be able to rotate those guys in,” said Beattie, who gets numerous defensive snaps from half a dozen key offensive players.

Though Tumwater’s total of 295 yards rushing confirmed the T-Birds continue to be a running team, one of their most telling blows came from a trick play.

Leading 14-0 and having forced the first of three straight three-and-out possessions Enumclaw endured to start the game, quarterback Alex Overbay pitched left to the player he replaced in the starting role a few weeks ago, Brady Prothero.

Prothero connected with wide receiver Seth Weller on a 53-yard bomb up the left sideline to make it 21-0 five and a half minutes in.

Dylan Watterson broke the scoring ice for Enumclaw, running 29 yards with a screen pass from quarterback Malcolm Harper to cut the T-Birds’ lead to 28-7 late in the first quarter.

The Hornets wouldn’t score again until the mercy rule running clock set in after Tumwater took a 48-7 third quarter lead.

Dawson Harding capped an 11-play, 65-yard drive with a one-yard run nine minutes from the end. Another solid Enumclaw drive, 69 yards on 16 plays, ended the game’s scoring when Harper kept for a touchdown from three yards out.

With their next opponent — Ridgefield or Squalicum — to be decided Saturday, the T-Birds have time to reflect on what this season has meant to them so far.

“I’m at a loss for words,” said Hoyt, who transferred to Tumwater from Black Hills last year. “I’m so excited. I’ve never been a part of a team like this.”