TOP 25 THIS WEEK: No. 8 Texas Tech gets 2 top-10 opponents

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Texas Tech coach Chris Beard figures his Red Raiders haven't accomplished all that much yet, even with the eighth-ranked Red Raiders holding the program's highest ranking in two decades.

His team will get two chances to accomplish a lot more this week.

A week after upsetting Kansas on the road, Texas Tech has a pair of big matchups to headline the week ahead for AP Top 25 teams. First the Red Raiders visit No. 9 Oklahoma on Tuesday night, then they host No. 2 West Virginia on Saturday.

''We're the same program that's only been to one NCAA Tournament in the past decade,'' Beard said before his team's weekend win against Kansas State, adding: ''We've got a lot of guys who understand where we came from and where we're trying to get.''

Texas Tech (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) vaulted 10 spots in Monday's poll, earning its highest ranking since being a program-best No. 7 in March 1996.

Texas Tech ranks third nationally in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency (87.6 points per 100 possessions) through Sunday's games while leading the Big 12 by holding opponents to 37 percent shooting.

''To me, this race doesn't even start until February,'' Beard said of the Big 12. ''We're all just kind of jockeying for position right now. We're pleased we've gotten a couple of wins on the board, but we understand it's a long, long season and we really haven't done anything yet.''

TOUGH BIG 12: Oklahoma and freshman star Trae Young have their own pair of games against ranked Big 12 opponents. The Sooners (12-2, 2-1) follow the Texas Tech game by hosting No. 16 TCU on Saturday.

AT THE TOP: Villanova needed just a week to reclaim its lost No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25. The Wildcats returned to the top after an upset-filled week that included losses by No. 1 Michigan State and No. 2 Duke .