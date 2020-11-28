Top 25 roundup: Oregon State tops No. 9 Oregon in final minute

Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 33 seconds remaining on his first career snap for Oregon State as the host Beavers recorded a 41-38 upset of No. 9 Oregon on Friday night at Corvallis, Ore.

Jermar Jefferson rushed for a season-best 226 yards and scored twice for Oregon State (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12). Tristan Gebbia produced 263 yards and a touchdown. He departed following a pair of failed sneak attempts led to a left leg injury on the second try, forcing his exit with 36 seconds to play in favor of Nolan, who was able to thrust himself over the goal line for the decisive score.

Oregon State trailed by 12 points entering the fourth quarter and finished off a 16-play, 92-yard drive early in the stanza to move within 31-26. Gebbia capped off the excursion that lasted more than eight minutes on a 1-yard keeper with 13:26 left.

Oregon's Tyler Shough completed 20 of 31 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, and he rushed for a score. The Ducks (3-1, 3-1) lost to Oregon State for just the second time in the past 13 meetings.

No. 2 Notre Dame 31, No. 25 North Carolina 17

The Fighting Irish held the Tar Heels' high-powered offense without a second-half point and Kyren Williams scored two touchdowns as the Fighting Irish posted a two-touchdown victory in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The result was a significant accomplishment for the Irish (9-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who earlier in the week were slotted at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. They have remaining games against Syracuse at home and a makeup game at Wake Forest, needing to win one of those to clinch a spot in the ACC championship game.

North Carolina (6-3, 6-3) is 0-28 all-time against teams ranked in the top three nationally. Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell was 17-for-27 for 211 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a TD.

No. 15 Iowa State 23, No. 20 Texas 20

Breece Hall scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:25 to play to lift the Cyclones to a come-from-behind victory over the Longhorns in a key Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.

It marks the first time the Cyclones (7-2, 7-1 Big 12) have defeated Oklahoma and Texas in the same season and all but guaranteed Iowa State a spot in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 19 in Arlington, Texas. Iowa State has not won a conference title since 1912 and has never played in a conference championship game.

Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy completed 25 of 36 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown, and Charlie Kolar had six catches for 131 yards. Texas (5-3, 4-3) got 298 passing yards and a touchdown from quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who also ran for 65 yards and a TD.

--Field Level Media