Top 25 roundup: No. 18 Coastal Carolina topples No. 13 BYU

·8 min read

CJ Marable rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns as No. 18 Coastal Carolina knocked off No. 13 Brigham Young 22-17 in an unusual matchup between undefeated teams Saturday at Conway, S.C.

Brigham Young (9-1) was stopped on the 1-yard line on the game's last play. The outcome gave the Chanticleers (10-0) their most significant victory in program history.

This was a hastily arranged clash between two teams seeking to gain more respect in the polls and begging for national attention with the season winding down.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was 10-for-15 for 85 yards passing. He also picked up 68 rushing yards. BYU's Zach Wilson was 19-for-30 for 240 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21

Ian Book recorded five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) to help the Fighting Irish defeat the visiting Orange in South Bend, Ind.

Book completed 24 of 37 passes for 285 yards as Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0 ACC) finished off a perfect regular season and will head to the ACC championship game scheduled for Dec. 19.

Rex Culpepper completed 18 of 29 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Orange. Syracuse (1-10, 1-9) lost its eighth game in a row and gave up 30-plus points for the seventh time during that skid.

No. 4 Ohio State 52, Michigan State 22

Justin Fields accounted for four total touchdowns as the Buckeyes trounced the Spartans on the road in a Big Ten Conference game.

Ohio State (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten) never trailed against Michigan State (2-4, 2-4) as it received 199 passing yards and two scores from Fields, who also added 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Payton Thorne took over midway through the game at quarterback for Michigan State and threw for 147 yards. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries.

No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20

Kellen Mond threw for 196 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as the visiting Aggies kept their hopes of a College Football Playoff spot alive by rallying in the fourth quarter to handle the Tigers in a Southeastern Conference game.

Texas A&M (7-1, 7-1 SEC) put the game away with 17 points in the fourth quarter. Mond completed 18 of 23 passes, Isaiah Spiller added 120 yards on 20 rushes, and Devon Achane chipped in 99 yards on nine attempts. Jalen Wydermyer caught eight passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Bo Nix completed 15 of 23 passes for 144 yards while rushing for 49 yards and both Tiger touchdowns. Auburn fell to 5-4 overall and in SEC play with its first back-to-back losses since 2018.

No. 6 Florida 31, Tennessee 19

Kyle Trask passed for 433 yards and four touchdowns as the Gators clinched the Southeastern Conference's East Division, pulling away in a win over the Volunteers in Knoxville, Tenn.

In beating their division rival for the fourth straight time and 15th overall in the last 16 meetings, the Gators (8-1, 8-1 SEC) notched their first East title since 2016 and earned a spot in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta in two weeks.

Tennessee (2-6, 2-6) lost its sixth straight game -- all by double-digit margins -- for the first time since 1988's squad dropped its first six contests during a 5-6 campaign under Johnny Majors.

No. 9 Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6

The Cyclones won their first regular-season conference championship in 108 years in Ames, Iowa, with a dominant performance, routing the visiting Mountaineers and earning a spot in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 19.

Iowa State (8-2, 8-1 Big 12) has won eight of nine since a season-opening loss to No. 25 Louisiana, and looked the part of a top-10 team as it dismantled the Mountaineers' excellent defense behind a near-perfect performance by quarterback Brock Purdy, who finished 20 of 23 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

West Virginia (5-4, 4-4) managed just 263 yards against an aggressive defense that also recorded three sacks.

No. 12 Indiana 14, No. 16 Wisconsin 6

Jack Tuttle passed for two touchdowns in his first career start and the Hoosiers' defense made a late stand to hold on for a win over the Badgers in Madison, Wis.

Tuttle completed 13 of 22 passes for 130 yards, as the Hoosiers (6-1, 6-1 Big Ten) improved to 3-1 against ranked opponents despite getting outgained by the Badgers (2-2, 2-2) 342-217.

Graham Metz threw for 202 yards on 20 of 34 passing for Wisconsin.

TCU 29, No. 15 Oklahoma State 22

Max Duggan threw for 265 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and he rushed for two more scores as the Horned Frogs won a back-and-forth Big 12 battle with the Cowboys in Fort Worth, Texas.

Duggan connected with Derius Davis on a 71-yard touchdown strike with 7:56 left to regain the lead at 27-22, and a two-point conversion pass to Quentin Johnston padded the cushion for the Horned Frogs (5-4, 5-4 Big 12). Davis finished with 139 yards receiving and Johnston had 114. Duggan rushed for 104 yards.

Spencer Sanders threw for 270 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys, but he was intercepted in the end zone late in the game. Dezmon Jackson rushed for 118 yards and a score and Tylan Wallace made seven catches for 92 yards, including a long touchdown, before leaving the game with an apparent leg injury.

No. 17 North Carolina 49, Western Carolina 9

Michael Carter scored three touchdowns and the Tar Heels breezed to a victory in their only nonconference game of the season, whipping the visiting Catamounts in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns, completing 20 of 23 passes for 287 yards -- all in the first half. Moving the ball was much easier for North Carolina (7-3) in its home finale than in their previous game -- a loss to undefeated Notre Dame.

This concluded an abbreviated fall season for Western Carolina (0-3), which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Catamounts were held to 253 yards of total offense compared to the Tar Heels' 540. Western Carolina's Nigel Manns scored on a 42-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.

No. 19 Iowa 35, Illinois 21

Spencer Petras threw for 220 yards with three touchdowns and the Hawkeyes scored 35 consecutive points in a 35-21 win over the Illini in Champaign, Ill.

Tyler Goodson rushed for 92 yards and Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored two touchdowns for the Hawkeyes (5-2, 5-2), who have won five in a row overall. Iowa, which has emerged victorious in seven straight against Illinois, held its 21st straight opponent under 25 points.

Brandon Peters completed 10 of 18 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois (2-4, 2-4), which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Rice 20, No. 21 Marshall 0

The Owls' defense made life miserable for the Thundering Herd offense, intercepting five passes en route to a shutout in a Conference USA contest in Huntington, W.Va.

Rice (2-2, 2-2 C-USA) got a pick-six from Naeem Smith in the third quarter that ended up being the dagger against heavily favored Marshall (7-1, 4-1), which had never been shut out at Edwards Stadium in program history.

The Thundering Herd were led by Brenden Knox, who rushed for 76 yards on 20 carries in the shocking loss.

Stanford 31, No. 22 Washington 26

Austin Jones rushed 31 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Pacific-12 Conference's top-ranked defense as the Cardinal upset the Huskies in Seattle.

Davis Mills completed 20 of 30 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinal (2-2, 2-2), who led 24-3 at halftime.

Dylan Morris completed 15 of 23 passes for 254 yards for the Huskies (3-1, 3-1). Sean McGrew rushed for a team-high 65 yards on 16 carries.

No. 24 Tulsa 19, Navy 6

The Golden Hurricane struggled but still locked up a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game by beating the host Midshipmen in Annapolis, Md.

Tulsa (6-1, 6-0 AAC) will host No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0, 6-0) next Saturday to decide home-field advantage in the title game. Zach Smith (10 of 25) passed for only 168 yards as the Hurricane managed 296 yards in total offense, with 66 coming on a touchdown strike to Josh Johnson late in the third quarter.

Xavier Arline (4 of 8) passed for only 27 yards and rushed for a team-best 60 yards on 27 carries in his first start for Navy, but he couldn't get the Midshipmen (3-6, 3-4) in the end zone.

--Field Level Media

Latest Stories

  • Masai Ujiri on Terence Davis, Siakam bouncing back and Ibaka/Gasol negotiations

    Raptors president Masai Ujiri discusses the ongoing Terence Davis investigation, Pascal Siakam's play in the bubble, new players and why Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol aren't on the Raptors.

  • Ravens found four unique strains of COVID-19 in facility, but only one led to outbreak

    The NFL moved the Ravens' Week 13 game to Tuesday due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Austin Ekeler's all-around game can't be stopped

    It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season, so make sure to check out these rankings before you set your lineup.

  • Ex-Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    Burfict has been out of the NFL since his latest dirty hit.

  • Canucks fire anthem singer after planning to attend anti-mask rally

    Former Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly is out of work after announcing plan to attend an anti-mask rally.

  • No. 4 Ohio State makes College Football Playoff statement with drubbing of Michigan State

    The Buckeyes jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead as Justin Fields had four TDs.

  • Michael Jordan rookie jersey sells for record $320,000 at auction

    The jersey was expected to sell for between $200,000 and $300,000 at auction.

  • Report: DeMar DeRozan chased off home intruder after scary encounter with DeRozan's kid

    The intruder was arrested after he returned and reportedly tried and break into Kylie Jenner's house.

  • NBA players are not allowed to go to bars or clubs under new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

    NBA players must follow strict protocols now that they are no longer in a bubble.

  • Mad Bets: UFC 256 Betting Odds

    Matt Gothard is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the UFC 256 main event Flyweight Title Bout between Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno on Sat. December 12 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

  • Week 14 winners and losers: Sizing up conference title races ahead of season's final week

    There's still another week to go before conference championship game weekend. But we already know many of the title game participants.

  • Report: South Carolina to hire Shane Beamer as next head coach

    Beamer, the son of longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, is in his third season as an assistant with Oklahoma.

  • LSU's Jontre Kirklin makes heads up play for TD after Kayshon Boutte drops ball before goal line

    Kirklin's quick thinking saved seven points for the Tigers.

  • Sprinklers interrupt Clemson-Virginia Tech game, to delight of Hokies players

    One Virginia Tech player started dancing as play was stopped in the first quarter.

  • Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia full results: Spence outpoints Garcia

    Errol Spence Jr. proved he hasn't lost a step in a unanimous decision win over former champion Danny Garcia.

  • No. 18 Coastal Carolina stops No. 13 BYU as time expires to win a battle of undefeateds

    BYU wide receiver Dax Milne was tackled a yard short of the end zone as time expired.

  • Kyrie Irving’s silence won’t stop anyone from trying to understand him

    We all want to be seen and understood in a specific way and we are all perpetually misconstrued. But only famous people regularly come face-to-face with the chasm between who they think they are and who people think they are.

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Ujiri: Raptors' unique trait is 'togetherness,' says Toronto will adapt to Tampa

    Their practice facility is still under construction. The players and staff are on the hunt for temporary housing in Tampa. As the NBA's only team playing outside of its market — and country — this season, the Toronto Raptors have numerous hurdles to clear. But team president Masai Ujiri said if there's a unique trait about Toronto, it's his roster's ability to come together in the face of big challenges. He expects nothing less in this bizarre campaign. "Listen, this is not an easy task here," Ujiri said on a Zoom video conference call Saturday. "There’s a lot of sacrifices to it. I know the whole world is sacrificing now and we are coming into a game and we’re working at a job that we love. "When we decide this is something that we are going to do, we all want to do it together. I’m proud of this organization, honestly, to make this jump." The Raptors begin team practices Sunday in Tampa, where they'll play their "home" games at Amalie Arena at least for part of the season due to Canada's travel restrictions around COVID-19. Ujiri spoke to the media for nearly 40 minutes Saturday, touching on everything from free agency and front-office contracts, to keeping the Black Lives Matter momentum going, and the seventh anniversary of Nelson Mandela's death. The Raptors learned less than three weeks ago they wouldn't be permitted to play out of Scotiabank Arena. The last-minute location change has meant rushing to build a practice court in a hotel ballroom, and finding the players and staff housing. Replicating the comforts of Toronto's OVO Centre practice facility won't be easy, but Ujiri said if the team's reaction to the bubble's ballroom courts during the NBA's summer restart is any indication, the team will adapt. "I remember walking into the ballroom in the bubble almost the same time as Kyle (Lowry) and Fred (VanVleet). I’ll never forget that image in my head. Right away they dribbled the ball and just got to it," Ujiri said. "These guys are hoopers. There was no complaint, there was nothing, all they wanted to do was play. That’s how basketball players are, they see that hoop, they see that wooden floor and they just want to play." Ujiri, who is with the team in Florida and was also in the Walt Disney World "bubble" after the resumption of play, said priority No. 1 is supporting the players and staff in relocating. "As the leader of the organization you try as hard as you can to make your staff, your players, everybody feel as comfortable as you can," he said. "That’s why you always want to be in the environment that they are in too so that you are experiencing it with them." The global pandemic will determine whether the Raptors will be home before the end of the season. "Whether we are in Naples (Toronto's pre-bubble camp), whether we are in a bubble in Orlando, whether we’re here, whether we’re coming back, we play sports to win," he said. "You are going to have adversity ... wherever we end up, home in Toronto, we love you guys there and we will do everything for you guys." Whether fans will be allowed at Amalie Arena for the 18 home games scheduled so far — the league has released only the first half of the season schedule — is still a question mark. Florida had over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and recently surpassed the one-million mark in total cases. "We’re in the process of working all these things (out), and I don't have definite answer for you, but the health and safety protocols are going to be important to us," said Ujiri, who thanked the Orlando Magic for allowing the Raptors to play within the same market. Uncertainty around where they'd play pushed the renegotiation of staff contracts to the back-burner, but Ujiri said GM Bobby Webster's new contract is virtually a done deal. There remains roster uncertainly around the future of Terence Davis, who faces seven charges, including assault and harassment after allegedly striking his girlfriend. Davis, who is with the team in Tampa, appears in court Dec. 11, a day before the Raptors tip off the pre-season at Charlotte. Ujiri said the team must respect the process of the players' association and the league's investigation. "We made a decision as an organization with all the information we had with us. I will say this: We don't condone anything that resembles what was alleged to have happened ... we’ve done as much due diligence in talking to Terence, in talking to our organization," Ujiri said. "We went as far as even talking to all the women in our organization and getting their point of view." The Raptors revamped their front court in free agency after losing Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. With so much riding on the 2021 off-season and free agency, Ujiri said that limited "term and years" the Raptors could offer their former big men. "Marc and Serge were incredible for our organization, and all of us have the same exact feelings about them," he said. "Hard to see, but sometimes we have to move on from these things." The Raptors added Aron Baynes, a "guy that you don't like on the other team and you love on your team," Ujiri said, and Alex Len to fill the void. The NBA's developmental G League is also in limbo, and when — or if — it does tip off this season, Raptors 905, which runs out of Mississauga, Ont., faces the same travel restrictions as its parent club. That doesn't mean they won't figure out a way to play. "I will say this, whatever the G League is doing, the Toronto Raptors and 905 will participate," Ujiri said. A CBC "kid reporter" posed the Zoom call's final question to Ujiri, asking how young fans can follow the team while they're not playing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. "We're here! We're on TV! You can see us — we're not going anywhere," Ujiri said the young reporter. "We're right here with you guys. And we'll be back. We'll be back soon enough. We're going to give it our all, we're going to try and play our best ... this goes fast. A couple days ago we were in the bubble. We're right here now." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Now with the Wizards, Russell Westbrook says he's 'never changing' who he is on the court

    Can the Wizards make Russell Westbrook work in their system?