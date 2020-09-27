Top 25 roundup: Kansas State stuns No. 3 Oklahoma again

Skylar Thompson threw for 334 yards and a touchdown and ran for three more scores as Kansas State upset No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35 in Saturday's Big 12 clash in Norman, Okla.





It was the second consecutive season an unranked Wildcats team beat the top-five Sooners. Last year, Kansas State built a big lead and then had to hold on throughout a furious fourth-quarter Oklahoma comeback.





This time, it was the Wildcats (1-1, 1-0 Big 12) who rallied after trailing 35-14 late in the third quarter.





Kansas State started hitting on big plays in the passing game in the second half -- completions of 77 and 78 yards on consecutive drives to set up third-quarter touchdowns -- and came up with big plays on defense and special teams to complete the comeback against the Sooners (1-1, 0-1).





No. 2 Alabama 38, Missouri 19





Redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes and senior running back Najee Harris ran for three scores as the Crimson Tide beat the Tigers in the season opener for both teams in Columbia, Mo.





Jones made his fifth career start and completed 18 of 24 passes for 249 yards and no interceptions. Both of his touchdown tosses went to junior receiver Jaylen Waddle. Harris carried the ball 17 times for 98 yards as Alabama unleashed its offensive arsenal early and often, totaling 414 yards.





Alabama's defense, led by resurgent linebacker Dylan Moses, kept the Tigers out of the end zone until redshirt junior quarterback Shawn Robinson found Tyler Badie for a 54-yard touchdown pass with 8:28 left in the fourth quarter.





No. 4 Georgia 37, Arkansas 10





Stetson Bennett threw for two touchdowns, both in the second half, to spark the Bulldogs to a victory over the Razorbacks in an SEC opener in Fayetteville, Ark.





Bennett, who played in only five games in 2019, took over for struggling freshman D'Wan Mathis in the second quarter and gave a bumbling Georgia offense some much-needed life. He was 20 of 29 passing for 211 yards before turning the game back over to Mathis in the fourth quarter. Mathis finished 8 of 17 passing for 55 yards after a 6-of-14, 37-yard start.





Florida transfer Feleipe Franks completed 19-of-36 for 200 yards and a touchdown in his Arkansas debut, but was intercepted twice. Cornerback Eric Stokes returned the second 30 yards for a touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 27-10 late in the third quarter.





No. 5 Florida 51, Ole Miss 35





Kyle Trask threw for 416 yards and six touchdown passes as the Gators (1-0) spoiled the debut of Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin by rolling to victory in the season opener for both SEC teams in Oxford, Miss.





Tight end Kyle Pitts hauled in four touchdown passes, and finished with eight catches for 170 yards for Florida. Trask and Pitts connected on a 71-yard score less than a minute into the second half, and finished the Florida onslaught with a 17-yard touchdown for a 51-29 lead with 5:14 remaining. Trask's six touchdown passes tied for the most in an SEC opener, and the Gators' 642 yard set a school record for an SEC game.





Ole Miss (0-1) piled up 613 total yards, and Matt Corral completed 22 of 31 passes for 395 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Elijah Moore caught 10 passes for 227 yards.





Mississippi State 44, No. 6 LSU 34





K.J. Costello passed for an SEC-record 623 yards and five touchdowns as the visiting Bulldogs posted a victory over the Tigers in Baton Rouge, La.





Costello, a graduate transfer from Stanford, completed 36 of 60 passes in his debut running first-year Bulldogs coach Mike Leach's "Air Raid" offense. He overcame two interceptions and a lost fumble that helped keep LSU in the game.





Mississippi State had three 100-yard receivers: Osirus Mitchell (seven catches, 183 yards, two touchdowns), Kylin Hill (8-158-1) and JaVonta Payton (6-122).





No. 8 Auburn 29, No. 23 Kentucky 13





Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and Seth Williams caught two to help the Tigers record a home victory over the Wildcats in the SEC opener for both teams.





Auburn held a halftime lead of just 8-7 following a crazy sequence in the waning seconds of the second quarter, when Auburn's Roger McCreary intercepted a pass at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for an apparent touchdown. But defensive end Derick Hall was called for a targeting hit during the return, nullifying the score and leaving Hall ejected from the game.

