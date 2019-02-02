Top 25 roundup: Iowa's huge run stuns No. 5 Michigan

NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Iowa Feb 1, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) dunks the ball over Michigan Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers (4) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Garza had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Iowa used a 21-2 run to take control in the first half and upset No. 5 Michigan 74-59 on Friday in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes (17-5 overall, 6-5 Big Ten), who lost their previous two games, recorded their first victory over a top-five team since January 2016. Joe

Wieskamp supplied 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Ryan Kriener contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis had 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for Michigan (20-2, 9-2), which dropped out of a first-place tie with Michigan State in the conference standings.

Jordan Poole also scored 16 points, while Zavier Simpson, who recorded a triple-double against Ohio State on Tuesday, added 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Hawkeyes shot 45.6 percent from the field and held the Wolverines to 32.3 percent shooting.

Bowling Green 92, No. 18 Buffalo 88

Junior guard Dylan Frye scored 25 points, and redshirt sophomore guard Justin Turner added 22 points to lead the Falcons to a home upset of the Bulls in a first-place showdown in the Mid-American Conference East Division.

It not only was Bowling Green's 11th win in its last 12 games, but it was the first time the Falcons beat an AP-ranked team since Kent State in 2008. Bowling Green (15-6, 7-1 MAC) also moved into sole possession of first in the East, one half-game ahead of Buffalo (19-3, 7-2).

Dontay Caruthers led all scorers with 30 points on 9-of-10 shooting, and CJ Massinburg scored 26 points in defeat for Buffalo, which was outscored 53-41 in the second half.

No. 24 Wisconsin 69, No. 21 Maryland 61

The Badgers' vaunted defense put the clamps on the visiting Terrapins down the stretch and took a pivotal Big Ten victory in Madison, Wis.

Brad Davison scored 21 points for Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten), including back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Badgers ahead 54-52 with 6:12 remaining. Maryland (17-6, 8-4) regained the lead 55-54 on Bruno Fernando's lay-in at 4:59, but then it was all Badgers as surging Wisconsin won a fifth straight game.

Wisconsin canned 9 of 18 3-point attempts on the night, but also got 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a pair of blocks and steals from big man Ethan Happ. Freshman Eric Ayala led the Terrapins, who have lost three of their last four, with 18 points. Fernando added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

--Field Level Media