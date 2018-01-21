TOP 25 REWIND: No. 7 Shockers stumble for 1st time in AAC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Wichita State has hit its first bump in its new American Athletic Conference home. Coach Gregg Marshall now gets a chance to see how his seventh-ranked Shockers handle it.

The Shockers were one of five AP Top 25 teams to lose twice this week, joining No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 8 Texas Tech as top-10 teams in that group. First came an 83-78 home loss to SMU on Wednesday - snapping a 27-game home winning streak and giving Wichita its first lost in AAC play - followed by Saturday's 73-59 loss at Houston.

This is part of the Shockers' first go-around through the American after moving from their 72-year home in the Missouri Valley Conference, where they won four straight regular-season titles with a 68-4 record from 2013-17.

Wichita State (15-4, 5-2) had not lost consecutive conference games since the 2012-13 season before this week.

The problems hit both sides of the court. SMU shot nearly 64 percent in its win. Against Houston, though, Wichita State's most glaring troubles came in a 33-percent, 18-turnover offensive showing.

Wichita State had won its first four AAC games by double-figure margins, but things have been tougher starting with a 72-69 win at Tulsa on Jan. 13.

''We have to work on everything,'' Marshall said after the Houston loss, adding: ''I have to coach better. We have to play better.''

TOUGH LEAGUE

The Big 12's teams keep beating each other up.

The Sooners and freshman star Trae Young lost twice on the road, first at Kansas State on Tuesday and then in overtime at Oklahoma State on Saturday despite Young's 48 points.

Then there were the Red Raiders with their own set of road league losses. They fell at Texas on Wednesday and at Iowa State on Saturday.

''We're going to have to fight and get back up,'' Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. ''This is life in the Big 12.''