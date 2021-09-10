Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the U.S. Soccer Federation asked the unions of the women’s and men’s national teams to agree to equalize FIFA's World Cup prize money on their own. USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone sent an open letter Friday making the request, which called for the men’s national team to allow the USSF to reallocate a portion of FIFA’s World Cup payments to the federation to the women’s team. “We see an opportunity to create change,” Parlow Cone wrote. “We need our men’s and women’s n