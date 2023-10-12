Top 15 roadtrips for stargazing in the US and solar eclipse activities at National Parks
For those seeking to catch the spectacular solar eclipse this week while visiting a National Park, we've got you covered with some good leads.
Camping World, an online retail company for outdoor gear, revealed the 15 “most popular” stargazing locations in the United States, based on a review of the most-searched out of 50 locations.
For astronomy buffs who want to know which amazing places they should visit for events leading up to and on the solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14, we’ve compiled a list of activities at various National Parks across the U.S.
15 most-searched roadtrips for stargazing in US
Solar eclipse events in National Parks around the US
According to the NPS, an annular solar eclipse will cross the sky from Oregon to Texas this Saturday. From making your own shades to learning from NASA astronauts, here's a list of some events happening around the country.
Great Basin National Park (Nevada)
Astronomy Program (Oct. 12, Oct. 13)
Guest Speaker NASA Heliophysicist David Cheney (Oct. 12, Oct. 13)
Star Party (Oct. 12, Oct. 13)
Constellation Talk (Oct. 12, Oct. 13)
Annular Solar Eclipse (Oct. 14)
Petroglyph National Monument (New Mexico)
Solar Mask Making (Oct. 13)
What on Earth is an Annular Eclipse? Meet NASA staff members and use a solar telescope (Oct. 12, Oct. 13)
Annular Eclipse Viewing Areas (Oct. 14)
El Malpais National Monument (New Mexico)
Annular Solar Eclipse at the El Malpais Visitor Center (Oct. 14)
Annular Solar Eclipse at Sandstone Bluffs Overlook (Oct. 14)
Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument (New Mexico)
Eclipse in the Heart (Oct. 14)
Big Thicket National Preserve (Texas)
Solar Eclipse & Anniversary Kickoff (Oct. 14)
Cedar Breaks National Monument (Utah)
Annular Solar Eclipse viewing (Oct. 14)
Rock Creek Park (District of Columbia)
San Antonio Missions National Historical Park (Texas)
George Washington Carver National Monument (Missouri)
Solar Eclipse Program (Oct. 14)
Shiloh National Military Park (Tennessee)
Solar Eclipse Junior Ranger Camp (Oct. 14)
