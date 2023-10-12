Top 15 roadtrips for stargazing in the US and solar eclipse activities at National Parks

For those seeking to catch the spectacular solar eclipse this week while visiting a National Park, we've got you covered with some good leads.

Camping World, an online retail company for outdoor gear, revealed the 15 “most popular” stargazing locations in the United States, based on a review of the most-searched out of 50 locations.

For astronomy buffs who want to know which amazing places they should visit for events leading up to and on the solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14, we’ve compiled a list of activities at various National Parks across the U.S.

More: Looking for last-minute solar eclipse glasses? These libraries and vendors can help

15 most-searched roadtrips for stargazing in US

Solar eclipse events in National Parks around the US

According to the NPS, an annular solar eclipse will cross the sky from Oregon to Texas this Saturday. From making your own shades to learning from NASA astronauts, here's a list of some events happening around the country.

Great Basin National Park (Nevada)

Petroglyph National Monument (New Mexico)

El Malpais National Monument (New Mexico)

Story continues

Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument (New Mexico)

Big Thicket National Preserve (Texas)

More: October 2023 solar eclipse weather forecast: Will clouds ruin the view?

Cedar Breaks National Monument (Utah)

Rock Creek Park (District of Columbia)

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park (Texas)

George Washington Carver National Monument (Missouri)

Shiloh National Military Park (Tennessee)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Top 15 roadtrips for stargazing and where to watch the solar eclipse