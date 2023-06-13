Here are the top 15 ranked public high schools in Ada County. See where your school ranked

Over two-thirds of Idaho’s 15 best public high schools are in the Treasure Valley.

After analyzing data and reviews of the state’s 236 public schools, the school ranking site Niche graded each school for its academics, diversity and teachers.

The 2023 report ranked Renaissance High School as the best public high school in Harrison County in the state — three more Ada County schools made up the top four public high schools in the Gem State.

Renaissance High School, in the West Ada School District, has a student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1 and earned an overall grade of A+ in the Niche ranking. Renaissance earned an A+ rating for teachers, an A in academics and B+ in diversity.

“According to state test scores, 92% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading,” Niche reported.

Niche grades and analyzes schools and neighborhoods throughout the U.S. using data from the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Census and FBI, plus more than 100 million reviews and survey responses from students, parents and residents to rank schools in every county and city in the country.

“We get deep too, asking questions about everything from college prep to cafeteria food,” said Niche on its website. “Though quality data is a priority, at Niche, we know that a school is more than a collection of stats.”

Niche also looks at each school’s academics and culture.

Academic Grade: Based on state assessment proficiency and survey responses on academics from students and parents.

Teacher Grade: Based on teacher salary, teacher absenteeism, state test results, and survey responses on teachers from students and parents.

District Grade: Based on rigorous academic and student life data analysis and millions of reviews from students and parents.

Culture & Diversity Grade: Based on racial and economic diversity and survey responses from students and parents on school culture and diversity.

Parent/Student Surveys Grade: Niche survey responses scored on a 1-5 scale regarding the overall experience of students and parents from the school.

Here are the top 15 public high schools in Ada County

1 - Renaissance High School

West Ada School District

713 students, student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1

Overall grade: A+

Academics: A

Diversity: B+

Teachers: A+

2 - Boise High School

Boise Independent School District

1,421 students, student-teacher ratio of 17 to 1

Overall grade: A

Academics: A

Diversity: B

Teachers: A

3 - Meridian Medical Arts Charter School

West Ada School District

195 students, student-teacher ratio 14 to 1

Overall grade: A

Academics: A

Diversity: B

Teachers A

4 - Timberline High School

Boise Independent School District

2,102 students, student-teacher ratio of 21 to 1

Overall grade: A

Academics: A

Diversity: B

Teachers: B+

5 - Sage International Charter School of Boise

Sage International School District

1,062 students, student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1

Overall grade: A

Academics: A-

Diversity: B+

Teachers: A+

6 - Meridian Technical Charter High School

West Ada School District

202 students, student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1

Overall grade: A

Academics: A-

Diversity: B-

Teachers: A

7 - North Star Public Charter School

Meridian Joint School District

969 students, student-teacher ratio of 20 to 1

Overall grade: A-

Academics: A-

Diversity: B-

Teachers: A

8 - Capital Senior High School

Boise Independent School District

1,097 students, student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1

Overall grade: A-

Academics: B+

Diversity: A-

Teachers: B+

9 - Borah Senior High School

Boise Independent School District

1,141 students, student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1

Overall grade: A-

Academics: B+

Diversity: A-

Teachers: A-

10 - Compass Public Charter School

Compass Public Charter School Local Education Authority

1,213 students, student-teacher ratio of 20 to 1

Overall grade: A-

Academics: A-

Diversity: B-

Teachers: A-

11 - Mountain View High School

West Ada School District

2,245 students, student-teacher ratio of 22 to 1

Overall grade: B+

Academics: B+

Diversity: B

Teachers: A-

12 - Eagle High School

West Ada School District

2,092 students, student-teacher ratio of 23 to 1

Overall grade: B+

Academics: B+

Diversity: C+

Teachers: A-

13 - Rocky Mountain High School

West Ada School District

2,403 students, student-teacher ratio of 24 to 1

Overall grade: B+

Academics: B+

Diversity: B-

Teachers: B+

14 - Centennial High School

West Ada School District

1,861 students, student-teacher ratio of 20 to 1

Overall grade: B+

Academics: B

Diversity: B+

Teachers: B+

15 - Idaho Fine Arts Academy