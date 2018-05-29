Top 15 NHL stars without a Stanley Cup Alex Ovechkin has played 13 years without winning a Stanley Cup, but that drought could end this spring as the Capitals face the Golden Knights in the Final. Perhaps he can remove his name from this dubious list which was compiled before the start of the 2017-18 season. Here's a list of the top 15 NHL 30-somethings who have yet to win Lord Stanley's chalice.

1 Alex Ovechkin Alex Ovechkin has seven 50-goal seasons on his resume and 1,035 points in 921 career games; but he has never escaped the second round of the playoffs with the Capitals.

2 Jarome Iginla Jarome Iginla is one of only 19 NHL players all time to reach the 600-goal plateau (625). He came within one victory of winning a Cup with the Flames in 2004. He makes this list despite currently being a free agent and not under contract.

3 Henrik Lundqvist Henrik Lundqvist currently sits tenth all-time in wins (405) and is the winningest European-born goalie in NHL history. He led the Rangers to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, a five-game loss to the Kings.

4 Joe Thornton Joe Thornton has totaled 1,514 points over 1,608 career games in the regular-season and playoffs. He reached the Stanley Cup Final once, in 2016, but his Sharks lost in six games to the Penguins.

5 Henrik and Daniel Sedin They've been attached their entire lives, so why separate them now? The Sedin twins have combined for more than 2,000 points in their NHL careers as teammates with the Canucks. They came closest to a Cup title in 2011, falling to the Bruins in the seven-game Final.

6 Roberto Luongo Roberto Luongo has more wins (453) than any active goalie in the NHL, and is one shy of fourth on the all-time list. He led the Canucks to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, but lost Game Seven to the Bruins.

7 Patrick Marleau Patrick Marleau scored 502 goals and 1082 points in 19 seasons with the Sharks, but never won a Cup. Perhaps a change of scenery will improve his luck after Marleau signed a three-year deal with the Maple Leafs this summer.

8 Shea Weber Shea Weber has long been considered one of the NHL's best, and most consistent, two-way defensemen, but he has never played past the second round of the playoffs in his 12-year career with the Predators and Canadiens.

9 Ryan Miller Ryan Miller has 358 career wins and led the Sabres to consecutive trips to the 2006 and 2007 Eastern Conference Finals, but has never secured a championship in the NHL.

10 Jay Bouwmeester The third overall selection in the 2002 draft, Jay Bouwmeester has had a quietly terrific NHL career, one that has spanned 14 seasons, 1,071 games and three teams without a Stanley Cup.

11 Rick Nash Though he is not as productive as he once was, Rick Nash has scored 416 career goals since being the top overall pick in 2002. The closest he came to the Stanley Cup was 2014 when the Rangers were bested in a five-game Final by the Kings.

12 Zach Parise Zach Parise is a six-time 30-goal scorer, who has 318 goals and 661 points in 830 career games. He and the Devils reached the 2012 Stanley Cup Final, but lost to the Kings.

13 Joe Pavelski Joe Pavelski, the captain of the Sharks, has similar career numbers to Zach Parise -- 631 points in 806 games -- and is also without a ring, losing in his lone Final appearance in 2016 against the Penguins.

14 Shane Doan Shane Doan has played 21 seasons in the NHL and appeared in 1,540 career games, without ever even appearing in a single Stanley Cup Final. A free agent after spending his entire career with the Jets/Coyotes organization, Doan is considering his next playing options.