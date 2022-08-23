Top 13 plants to buy for a shady garden in 2022

top 13 best plants buy shady garden 2022 flowers grow outdoors - GAP Photos/Nicola Stocken

If you love your garden but need advice on how to keep it looking lush and welcoming all year round, top head gardener Tom Brown can help. In this regular column he demystifies common gardening problems, explains what to tackle when, and shows how to make every moment on the plot more fun and productive. Happy gardening!

What can I grow in shade – and how?

Gardens can be shaded by many features, such as buildings, walls, fences or trees. Any of these can also create “rain ­shadows” – areas of dry shade which receive next to no rainfall and where competition among plants for ­nutrients and water is intense.

Few plants will tolerate full shade but many will cope with dappled light. The RHS defines various types of shade: e.g. areas under trees that receive very little light (typical of evergreens), are classed as dense shade; partially shaded areas are those that receive a couple of hours of direct light through the day; light shade refers to “a site that is open to the sky, but screened from direct sunlight by an obstacle, such as a high wall or group of trees”. Visit the RHS website and search Shade Gardening.

Fortunately, many plants will be happy in the lighter end of these seemingly “difficult” spots in our gardens.

Fertility can be an issue in shady areas, so forking in a wheelbarrow of well-rotted manure or garden compost for every couple of square metres of ground will help hugely before you start planting. Once planted, an annual mulch each spring of 5-10cm will help to conserve winter moisture.

In dry shade, establishment is fundamental so, for the first few weeks after planting and then to a lesser extent during the first summer, all new plants need a helping hand to put out roots that will sustain them for the future. Give new plantings a soak once a week for the first month and then repeat this process through dry spells in the first summer. You could use grey water from baths or washing-up bowls if you use a sensitive detergent – you can’t really overdo the watering during establishment.

Top shrubs, perennials and ground cover plants for shade

Shrubs: Danae racemosa, Skimmia japonica, Aucuba japonica and Euonymus fortunei

Perennials: Epimedium grandiflorum, Liriope muscari, Brunnera macrophylla, hosta and bergenia

Ground cover: Arctostaphylos uva-ursi, Cornus canadensis, Pachysandra terminalis and Vinca minor

