The top 100 Star Wars characters ever (81-100)

Dalton Ross
·12 min read
Star Wars Character Rankings
Star Wars Character Rankings

Illustration by Gluekit for EW; Images courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

Aliens, imperials, and droids — oh my! There are all sorts of characters that populate the Star Wars universe — a universe that consists of 11 films as well as live action and animated TV/streaming series. But among all the denizens of all the planets and all the Star Destroyers and all the Rebel bases, who are the best of the best? The Star Wars-obsessed writers of Entertainment Weekly embarked on a quest as seemingly impossible as blowing up a Death Star… TWICE!

Our Gold Squadron group of obsessives selected and ranked the top 100 onscreen Star Wars characters ever. Our rankings are based on folks seen in official movies or TV/streaming shows, and do not include characters who have only appeared in video games or as part of either expanded universe canon or legacy books. (Sorry, Mara Jade!)

Who will take the top spot? More importantly, how many members of the Max Rebo Band will make the cut? How will the Sith stack up? And which animated characters will battle their way into contention? We begin our countdown to number one by revealing 81-100 of our list, and we'll update the article with 20 more spots each day until the full list is completed on May the 4th (be with you). So make sure to start orbiting over Scarif as we beam a transmission from the planet surface, because this is the Star Wars list you're looking for.

100. Wicket

Your Return of the Jedi opinion might be determined by your generation: The Gen X crowd isn't necessarily a fan of Endor's tiny, fuzzy inhabitants, but Millennials of a certain age hold the Ewoks in high regard and, therefore, the film in general. We could spin this out into an entire Endor-centric think piece, but the essence is, if you care about the Ewoks, you care about Wicket, the chief among them. Actor Warwick Davis has made his mark on Star Wars' legacy by taking a concept so out there as a talking teddy bear and making him iconic (and cute as a button!). —Nick Romano

99. Moff Gideon's Scout Troopers

Stormtroopers don't usually have many distinguishing characteristics… unless they are played by Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally. The two put-upon bike scout troopers who kidnapped Grogu hilariously ran through a greatest hits of Stormtrooper clichés, including their famously poor aim (turns out the blasters are faulty!) and Imperial commanders who routinely kill their own minions. They also inflict some not-so-great hits on poor Grogu, which makes their comeuppance at the claws of homicidal nurse droid IG-11 even more satisfying. —Chuck Kerr

98. The Bendu

The animated Star Wars universe pushed our understanding of the Force in so many ways, but none weirder than in the creation of the Bendu, a character that could charitably be described as an enormous Force moose. Voiced by Doctor Who legend Tom Baker in a delightful fusion of two of pop culture's longest-running geek franchises, the Bendu is the very embodiment of the balance of the Force, choosing neither the light side nor the dark side, but sitting squarely in the middle. But as he helps the blinded Kanan Jarrus learn to see and aids the rebels as they escape from Grand Admiral Thrawn, the haughty and imperious Bendu proves that the Force's will remains as mysterious as ever. —Lauren Morgan

Star Wars Rebels&quot; The Bendu
Star Wars Rebels" The Bendu

Lucasfilm via Getty Images The Bendu from 'Star Wars Rebels'

97. Elan Sleazebaggano

In a galaxy filled with incredible names, Elan Sleazebaggano might have one of the best — and one of the silliest. This Balosar lowlife is best known for lurking in nightclubs and attempting to sell death sticks to the wrong guy, resulting in a very stern talking to from Obi-Wan Kenobi. Everything about him is delightfully weird, from his twitching antennae to the way he twirls his fingers as he stows his merchandise and slinks away from the bar. We like to think that he really did go home and rethink his life, eventually becoming a leading figure who strives to make a difference in his community. Or he stayed true to his name and kept selling death sticks. That's probably more likely. —Devan Coggan

96. Dexter Jettster

We can't speak for the quality of Dex's Jawa Juice, but the four-armed Besalisk prospector turned Coruscant diner owner certainly proved more useful than the Jedi analysis droids, identifying Jango Fett's Kamino saber dart and sending Obi-Wan to the watery planet to uncover the secret of the clone army. But the beauty of Dexter Jettser lies not just with his multiple limbs (great for hugging!), nor his keen insight beyond the Outer Rim. It's all about those super suspenseful pauses he employs in his speech pattern to devastatingly dramatic effect as we ponder the true difference between knowledge and……… wisdom. —Dalton Ross

Star Wars Attack of the Clones dexter jettster
Star Wars Attack of the Clones dexter jettster

Lucasfilm Dexter Jettster from 'Star Wars: Attack of the Clones '

95. Moff Gideon

Moff Gideon, the menacing Imperial introduced in The Mandalorian, lives and dies by Giancarlo Esposito. We love to see the Breaking Bad all-star in a villain role. (Cue the Avengers: Endgame audience cheer sound every time he pops up on screen with a new persona.) Esposito brings an exactness to Moff, and his words are almost as piercing as the ancient Darksaber he wielded for a time. There's also a perpetual air of mystery about him. How did he get the Darksaber in the first place? We'd read an entire trilogy of books, a la Thrawn, about his pre-Mandalorian exploits. —NR

94. Babu Frik

Ehh! It's Babu Frik, the little droidsmith who does about as much for Staten Island representation as Pete Davidson. The pint-sized technical wizard seems to constantly channel Marlon Brando's Italiano drawl from The Godfather, blurting out the occasional, "Eh! Youse guys!" exclaim. He's a wholly ridiculous character, but any friend of Felicity — uh, we mean, Keri Russell — is a friend of ours. Plus, you gotta love a puppet performance. —NR

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm Babu Frik in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

93. Sy Snootles

Which Sy Snootles is your Sy Snootles? Do you prefer the original disco puppet from Return of the Jedi's theatrical edition, totally Joan Jetting a performance of "Lapti Nek" in the darkened shadows of Jabba's Palace? Or perhaps you groove to the neo-Jazz choreography of "Jedi Rocks" in the Special Edition? The kids know Sy was no mere songstress, but a Clone Wars spy with a history of Hutt love. Of course, all of these Sy Snootleses are the same Sy Snootles, a troubled-yet-lovable Pa'lowick with a weird song in her heart and memorable tentacle lips to sing with. —Darren Franich

92. Captain Phasma

Yes, the suit does a lot of the work here. Having a super badass chrome stormtrooper uniform (with a cape!) definitely stands out. Of course, Phasma became significantly less badass after complying with her captors to let down the Starkiller Base shields, and her anger with FN-21877 bordered on obsession… but did we mention the suit? Also, that shot of Phasma's eye peeking out of the damaged chrome dome before plummeting to a fiery death could earn her a spot on this list alone. —DR

91 & 90. Orka & Flix

For a franchise that spans multiple galaxies, countless species, and a vast mythology rooted in the Force, Orka and Flix are the rare gay couple in Star Wars' entire onscreen canon. The Chadra-Fan shopkeeper (who has a skill for parting bargain hunters with their credits) runs the Office of Acquisitions on the Colossus in Resistance, while his "partner" Flix runs the books. Justin Ridge, an executive producer on the animated show, confirmed in an interview that "it's safe to say they're an item." To be more definitive, he added, "They're absolutely a gay couple and we're proud of that. We love Flix and Orka." Now, let's see more gay people in live-action Star Wars! —NR

&quot;Star Wars Resistance&quot;
"Star Wars Resistance"

Lucasfilm via Getty Images Orka and Flix from 'Star Wars Resistance'

89. FN-2199

All together now: "TRAITOR!" The single coolest stormtrooper in the canon earns a spot on this list for his brief-but-memorable face-off with Finn. That one line carries an unexpected world of hurt. This isn't just a bad guy fighting a good guy; it's a soldier fighting someone who let their whole (admittedly evil) team down. Upon seeing Finn, "Nines" throws aside his blaster and his shield so he can properly duel baton to sword. It's an epic touch, and the swirly wrist-baton was the coolest weapon introduced in the revival. —DF

88. Grand Inquisitor

Maybe it's the fact that he's voiced by Lucius Malfoy himself (Jason Isaacs), but the Grand Inquisitor made such an impression as a Rebels villain that he's soon making the jump to live action in Obi-Wan Kenobi. A fallen Jedi knight, the Inquisitor has been charged with eliminating all remaining Jedi and Force wielders, at the behest of none other than Darth Vader. With his swirling red blades and hissing voice, the Inquisitor sets his sights on Order 66 survivor Kanan Jarrus and his apprentice Ezra Bridger, chasing them throughout the first season until their final duel, where the Inquisitor chooses death over facing Vader's wrath. It's a bold, but quite understandable, decision. —LM

87. Ki-Adi-Mundi

This towering Cerean warrior brought a little extra mind power to the Jedi Council. With his large, conical forehead housing two brains, Ki-Adi-Mundi was one of the wisest and most striking figures on the council, assisting his fellow Jedi in matters of both battle and strategy. Whether he was counseling Mace Windu and Yoda, or slicing through Geonosians with a lightsaber, he proved that he had both brains and brawn. —DC

86. General Maximilian Veers

If all viewers ever saw of the Empire were misfiring stormtroopers and groveling officers, they might wonder how this organization ever managed to keep control of the galaxy. General Veers is therefore an important counter-example of competence. His relentless assault on the rebels' Hoth base — leading troops not from a distant Star Destroyer bridge, but from an AT-AT cockpit on the frontlines — provides proof positive that the Empire is still a force to be feared after the loss of the Death Star. The high standard he sets at the top of The Empire Strikes Back also helps explain why Darth Vader is so impatient with less-qualified Imperials throughout the rest of the film. —Christian Holub

General Maximilian Veers
General Maximilian Veers

Lucasfilm Maximilian Veers from 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'

85. Maz Kanata

It's hard for a hero to complete their journey without a wise old mystic to help point the way. Maz Kanata plays a small but important role in the sequel films. Jedi Master Luke Skywalker may have cut all ties with civilization, but Maz has kept an eye on the workings of the galaxy and is thus able to tip our heroes off to important allies and artifacts that make their quest easier for them and more exciting for us. Plus, knowing that the diminutive alien is portrayed by the beautiful Lupita Nyong'o is a great joke that keeps paying off. —CH

84. Migs Mayfeld

A former Imperial sharpshooter turned mercenary, Migs had the bad sense to double-cross the Mandalorian on a rescue mission, but that doesn't make him a bad guy. Migs proved it by showing compassion after Mando had to remove his helmet when the two later teamed up to track down Moff Gideon's cruiser. Migs (played to perfection by Bill Burr) also earns a standing slow clap for putting a bullet straight into the chest of Valin Hess, after the smug Imperial officer gloated about all the deaths under his command during Operation: Cinder. Screw that guy! —DR

The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm Ltd. Bill Burr as Migs Mayfeld in 'The Mandalorian'

83 & 82. Uncle Owen & Aunt Beru

The most important thing about Beru and Owen Lars is that they are boring. Wonderfully, simply boring. They work hard at their moisture farm, a place where absolutely nothing ever happens. They take good care of Luke Skywalker, their sorta nephew by marriage, and all they want is for his life to be as boring as theirs is. In A New Hope, Phil Brown makes Owen a gruff figure, so paternal he's already grandfatherly. Shelagh Fraser gives Beru a twinkle that lets you know she knows Luke's destined for better things. Their death marks the end of boredom in Luke's life. Last seen as, like, charred skeletons, about as bad a way as any Star Wars character ever goes. —DF

81. Wrecker

Appearing in The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, the muscle of the Clone Force 99 squad is a man of simple tastes. If Hulk smashes, then Wrecker wrecks. But we appreciate a man of few words. The soldier with brute force more powerful than any other clone is equally capable of deadlifting spaceship debris and protecting the young Omega as if she were Grogu. Just don't say the word "stealth" in his presence. He hates that word. Subtlety is not his strong suit. —NR

The Bad Batch Wrecker
The Bad Batch Wrecker

Lucasfilm Ltd. Wrecker in 'The Bad Batch'

Come back Sunday, May 1, for the next 20 ranked spots as we (Imperial) march our way down to the May 4th reveal of the entire list… including our selection for the top Star Wars character of all time.

Order a copy of EW's final print edition here, or find it on newsstands now.

Illustration by Gluekit for EW; images courtesy of Lucasfilm

