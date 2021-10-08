Top 100 CEO’s Names Zara Tour’s Ms. Zainab Ansell

Zara Tours CEO Zainab Ansell was named as one of the top 100 executives by the Eastern Star Consulting Group for her role in supporting Tanzania's economic recovery in the devastation of the pandemic.

MOSHI, Tanzania , Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Executive Officer of Zara Tours was recently named as one of the top 100 executives through the COVID-19 pandemic. Eastern Star Consulting Group Tanzania bestowed the honor on Ms. Zainab Ansell for her critical role in supporting the economic recovery of the area in the devastation of the pandemic.

The only woman recognized in the top 100 list, surrounded by peers in the multi-billion dollar industry, her business savvy and big heart stand out. From the beginning, she founded her organization with sustainability and local community give-back as priorities. She successfully managed her tourism company through a time when travel restrictions shut down many organizations, especially those who serve the travel and tourism industry.

This Executive award was designed to recognize and celebrate executives and their positive contributions to Tanzania’s economy. The pandemic deepened the cut of poverty in the area, however, Ms. Zainab used domestic tour packages to keep people engaged, working, and surviving. While the method of attracting local tourism was a needed method, her overall business model has always centered on creating jobs, building environmental health, and supporting the most marginalized local population through education and resources. Zara Tours directly employs over 1,400 workers.

Zara Charities was founded in 2009 by Ms. Zainab and is partly funded by Zara Tours revenue; it supports Northern Tanzania’s Maasai community. Her women’s development center has empowered Maasai women to earn income by educating them on business opportunities, such as, buying raw materials to make a variety of items that they can sell at popular tourist sites. As they showcase their wares, they work their way out of poverty and oppression.

Ms. Zainab and Zara Tours, are multi-award winners year after year for African Travel Top 100 Women, Humanitarian Award, Best Tourism Company, Best Mountain Climbing Company, Best Safari Wildcamp, and more. With over 30 years in the travel and tourism industry, they are one of the largest and most awarded Tanzania Tourism companies and have always been led by Ms. Zainab who continues to be honored for her contributions to the community.

About ZARA TOURS

Our full-service, multi-award-winning Tanzania tour company owns and operates local hotels, lodges, and wild camps to create a truly amazing adventure of a lifetime. Tanzania, the largest country in East Africa, offers a landscape for every traveler: white beaches on the coast, the Serengeti plains full of wildlife, tropical rain forests full of monkeys and brightly colored birds, and one of the world’s largest mountains, Mt. Kilimanjaro.

With over 30 years of experience, we offer the best in trained climbing guides, accommodations, and safari operators to give a once-in-a-lifetime experience you will want to relive time and again. Find us online at zaratours.com and learn more about our community and environmental efforts at zaracharitytanzania.org.





