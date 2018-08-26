On top-100 bubble, Sharp can use a solid finish Sunday at CP Women's Open

REGINA — All eyes are on Brooke Henderson at the CP Women's Open as she attempts to become the first Canadian to win the tournament in 45 years.

It's also an important event for Hamilton's Alena Sharp as a solid payday will help her crack the top 100 on the money list. Sharp, currently on the bubble at No. 101, needs to rise up the standings to avoid the possibility of losing status on the LPGA Tour.

"I need to play well," Sharp said Saturday. "I've had many opportunities this year to be way better off than I am and I just haven't done it. Now my back is against the wall and I've got to grind it out all the way to the end.

"I feel like I've got a lot of good things going now. This week, making the cut and playing well today, it's just more confidence building."

Sharp opened with a 1-under-par 71 on Thursday but was saddled with a late tee time Friday. Conditions were ideal in the morning that day but fierce winds made for challenging conditions at the Wascana Country Club in the afternoon.

Hovering near the cut line at the turn, Sharp birdied three of her last six holes for a 70 to guarantee weekend play and a payday.

"It's the challenge of it," Sharp said of playing in blustery conditions. "I just focus a little bit harder ... I think I'm a little bit more creative in my shot-making and really calculating where I need to land it.

"Sometimes when it's not windy, you just kind of go through the motions maybe, I don't know. I've learned to love the wind."

Sharp had another 70 on Saturday to sit at 5-under 211 overall. She was tied with Quebec City's Anne-Catherine Tanguay (70), nine strokes behind Henderson.

"I made a lot of putts today and I'm really happy with my game," Sharp said. "I hung in there and it's nice to finish with a birdie."

Sharp has missed the cut eight times this season and her lone top-20 finish came last January in the Bahamas.

She has earned $88,002 so far this year but a top-20 finish this week would give her at least $26,000. Sharp is currently tied for 29th and would earn $18,684 if she holds that position.

"I'm trying not to think about it because thinking about results for me just gets me tight," Sharp said. "I'm going to just come out tomorrow and do what I did today. Be relaxed and stay in the process."

Henderson will start the day with a one-shot lead on Japan's Nasa Hataoka and American Angel Yin. Defending champion and world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park is two shots off the pace.

"I know that she relaxes a little bit more when she's at the top," Sharp said of Henderson. "So I think that's good that she's up there right now and doesn't have to fight to get up there."

The winner of the $2.25-million tournament will receive $337,500.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press