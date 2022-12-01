Top 10 YouTube videos of 2022: Scandals, memes, face reveals and more

In The Know by Yahoo

Google just revealed the top U.S. YouTube videos of 2022 — a lot happened this year!

YouTube used views of video uploads — excluding Shorts, music videos, trailers and children’s videos — to determine its 2022 top 10 list. Moreover, only one video per creator was allowed. It’s safe to say that shocking moments dominated YouTube in 2022.

It’s no surprise this heartbreaking video takes the top spot. The 23-year-old Minecraft content creator passed away following a battle with cancer.

The news was delivered on June 30 by Technoblade’s father, who revealed some of the YouTuber’s last words to his fans were “so long nerds.” The video has over 97 million views.

The Oscar moment that stunned the world. The Guardian’s footage of the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage has been viewed over 103 million times since March 27.

With over 47 million views, the gamer’s Oct. 2 face reveal was always going to be a scandalizing moment on the internet.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is appointment television, even for non-football fans. This lineup of hip-hop royalty got together on Feb. 13 to perform and scored 143 million views.

No YouTube roundup would be complete without MrBeast, who built a replica of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and gave it away in a June 4 video with over 126 million views.

YouTuber Mark Rober earned 55 million views on a May 8 prank video. The jokester got revenge on a scam call center by sending them glitter bombs and roaches.

7. Jaiden Animations: Being Not Straight

On March 20, the vlogger came out to her fans as an aromantic asexual. The usually private streamer racked up over 17 million views on the confession.

Story continues

The Backrooms, an online game created by Kane Pixels, made a huge splash with its debut video on Jan. 7, earning 42 million views.

9. The Try Guys: what happened.

Fans were stunned when Ned Fulmer exited the Try Guys due to misconduct at work. The Oct. 2 vlog from the remaining trio dropping the news has over 11 million views.

10. First We Feast: Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake

The Stranger Things star’s expressive face sparked many memes from her Hot Ones appearance. The hilarious interview nabbed 23 million views since June 2.

The post Top 10 YouTube videos of 2022: Scandals, memes, face reveals and more appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

The 11 best machine-washable shoes for men and women — slippers, flats, boots and more

20 of the best gifts under $20 that will please just about anyone this holiday season

Native American Women's Equal Pay Day: Native women shatter myths about money

7 of the best gifts for cat lovers, from pajamas to a robot litter box