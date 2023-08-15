Top 10 streaming faux pas on London’s public transport revealed

(AFP via Getty Images)

The top ten streaming faux pas have been revealed in a bid to update Londoner’s etiquette, with 39 per cent of commuters watching their favourite shows on-the-go up to four times a week.

According to research by network EE, nearly half (46 per cent) of respondents claimed that they’ve seen a spoiler taking a sneak peek at someone else’s screen, and nearly a fifth (18 per cent) admit they’ve missed their stop after becoming overly engrossed in one of their favourite shows.

One in five admitted to quickly covering their phone screens out of embarrassment with “questionable” adult scenes blaring and 13 per cent have ended up crying in public to their shows.

The problems could get worse with Transport for London (TfL) aiming to bring high-speed mobile coverage to the entire Tube network, as well as the Elizabeth line, by the end of 2024.

Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships at EE, said: “With superfast 4G and 5G connectivity in more places, watching TV on-the-go has become more popular than ever - and it’s clear that some haven’t quite mastered the etiquette of streaming when they’re out and about.”

According to research, Londoners top 10 mobile streaming faux pas are:

Laughing out loud at a show in public

Forgetting to download your show before going on public transport

Having a sports result ruined by looking at someone else’s screen

Playing content out loud in a public place

Dropping phone whilst streaming

Over celebrating a goal or big moment in sport whilst on-the-go

Seeing a spoiler on somebody else’s screen

Accidentally bumping into someone whilst glued to your screen

Starting an unwanted conversation with someone because they’re watching a show you like

Accidentally spoiling a series for someone else

Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships at EE, said: “With superfast 4G and 5G connectivity in more places, watching TV on-the-go has become more popular than ever - and it’s clear that some haven’t quite mastered the etiquette of streaming when they’re out and about.”

Story continues

It came as Netflix quietly announced an app that suggests you’ll effectively be able to turn your TV into a games console, with nothing more than a Netflix subscription.

The app, called Netflix Game Controller, now has a page on the Apple App Store, and there are screenshots for iPhone and iPad.

It will turn your iOS device into a gamepad that will be used to play Netflix games on your TV.

EE is offering inclusive Netflix and TNT Sport memberships on selected plans with the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 smartphones.