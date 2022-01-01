Top 10 stories of 2021 in Thurston County

Using data on the most-read local stories on theolympian.com, The Olympian staff brings you the top stories of 2021.

1. Trials and tribulations of managing homeless camps

Tensions over visible homelessness continued to overwhelm the city of Olympia in 2021.

2021 started off in dramatic fashion, with an activist group briefly occupying the Red Lion hotel in an attempt to pressure Thurston County into accessing reimbursements through FEMA that counties such as King used to house homeless people in hotels during the pandemic.







Attempts to work toward a regional response, such as the $1 million “scattered site” camp support program, inched forward haltingly — and often in conflict with the city of Lacey, which is being sued over its parking laws, which the National Homelessness Law Center contends effectively banish homeless RV dwellers from the city.







Thurston County debated, then punted on, then debated again, then punted on again, opening a sanctioned parking lot for RV residents. Olympia went ahead and purchased one, just days before they began sweeping a portion of the RV settlement along Ensign Road, and a week after they swept the homeless encampment along Deschutes Parkway.







Olympia replaced tents with microhouses at its mitigation site, and confirmed plans to move the mitigation site, which opened in 2018, to a new location near Plum Street and Interstate 5. Someone exploded a bomb at the homeless camp on Wheeler Avenue, escalating harassment that outreach workers say is routine.







The year ended on a slightly hopeful note, however: Interfaith Works and LIHI opened a permanent supportive housing facility and shelter at 2828 Martin Way, the first facility of its kind in Thurston County’s history.

2. Housing development boom (and objections to it)

2021 was the year of the apartment.

Single-family home prices have been driven higher in recent years due to a lack of inventory. But demand for housing has still remained high, so developers have shifted to multifamily housing, proposing new projects throughout the county, including in northeast Lacey where more than 1,000 units have been proposed on Britton Parkway, Willamette Drive and off Marvin Road Northeast.

Not all of the proposals have been welcome.

Two apartment projects pitched for the west shore of Hicks Lake in Lacey have been met with resistance from area neighbors, who have raised concerns about the loss of forest and the affects on the lake and on traffic. Both proposals are set to come before the Lacey Hearings Examiner in the new year, a city official has said.

And it appears the new year will bring more of the same. Tumwater-based Tickner Farm, one of the largest housing proposals in the county, continues to attract interest from a variety of builders. National home builder D.R. Horton has made a proposal for the site and now Ken Brogan, perhaps best known for downtown Olympia’s Views on Fifth apartments, is exploring his own project on the land next to Black Hills High School. Brogan and Tumwater Investment Group LLC want to bring 250 multifamily units to about 11 acres on the site, according to city of Tumwater information.

3. Evolution of the COVID pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic entered its second year in 2021 and shows no sign of slowing down.

At the start of 2021, Thurston County’s case rate per 100,000 people had spiked to a record high of 314.4 between Jan. 2-15. Disease activity gradually declined by March as vaccines became more widely available.

Another wave of infections peaked in late April and subsided by late June. Around the same time, the state lifted many COVID-19 restrictions.

Just when the situation appeared to be improving, the Delta variant drove disease activity to new records.

Between Aug. 19 to Sept. 1, the county’s case rate reached a record of 523. Though case rates dropped to around 300 by November, they rose again almost immediately as the Omicron variant made its appearance. The state announced the first detected cases of the more transmissible variant on Dec. 4.

After an initial clamor for the limited supply of vaccines, public demand began to wane over the summer, and an active campaign against vaccines and vaccine mandates arose. Though the county hoped to initiate vaccinations in 70% of its 16 and older population by June 30, the county only reached that goal by mid-September.

As of Dec. 27, state data shows about 77.1% of those 16 and older had initiated vaccinations and 71.9% had been fully vaccinated.

However, the county’s overall fully vaccinated rate only reached 60.6% by Dec. 27.

4. Housing costs skyrocket, both for buyers and renters

Home values and the housing market have been at all-time highs throughout 2021, with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a halted economy likely contributing to the lack of available housing this year.

Western Washington can expect much of the same next year as housing prices remain high or rising. Tacoma’s apartment market was recently ranked among the nation’s most competitive, according to Puget Sound Business Journal.

According to Redfin, a real-estate brokerage, the median sale price for a Thurston County home was $460,000 in July 2021, a 21.1% increase over the previous year.

November’s median home price in Thurston County was $474,975, up just $225 from $474,750 in October. However, it was 22 percent higher than the median price in November 2020, which was $389,000.

Surrounding counties and communities weren’t left out of this year’s increasingly bleak housing trends. King County’s median sale price increased by 18.2 percent to $791,972 in July and Pierce County’s median sale price grew by 19.4 percent to $505,000, according to Redfin.

Commercial real estate values increased by just 1.3 percent due to repeated COVID-19-related shutdowns.

Rents in Thurston County continued to rise, with studios averaging about $1,000 per month and two-bedrooms averaging $1,250 per month by year’s end.

Making a good clip in Budd Inlet waters on Oct. 4 , the former Washington state ferry, Evergreen State, passes Boston Harbor, heading north.

5. Washington state ferry finally leaves port

After spending nearly three years at the Port of Olympia, the Evergreen State, a former Washington state ferry, finally cast off its lines and left, pushed north by a tug to a dock off Whidbey Island. That departure ended a local saga involving two owners and the port.

The first owner didn’t pay his bills, so the port finally forced the sale of the 310-foot vessel at auction. The buyer, a Vancouver, Washington man, who hopes to explore his interest in sustainability with the vessel, finally was asked to leave by the port after failing to meet the terms of his moorage agreement. And so the ferry left Oct. 6, 2021.

If you were driving through Yelm June 27, and glanced over at the temperature on the Timberland Bank reader board, you may have been tempted to make sure you were in the right place. All-time weather records were set all across western Washington, including Thurston County.

6. Extreme weather in both summer and winter

Extreme weather affected Thurston County throughout the year.

A winter storm brought several inches of snow to the Olympia region in mid-February, freezing the region in place until rain washed away the melting snow.

During late spring and all of summer, dangerously dry conditions impacted western Washington. In response, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency drought declaration on July 16, blaming climate change.

Extreme heat hit the region in late June, and set all-time record high of 110 degrees.

The Olympia region saw a record 71-day dry streak between June 16 and Aug. 25. A barely measurable 0.01 inches of rain fell on Aug. 26.

Unusually cold weather arrived in late December, bringing snow across lowland areas in western Washington just after the Christmas holiday.

For about a week, Thurston County had to contend with several inches of snow and frigid temperatures that caused closures and delays across the region.

The aftermath of the Dec. 15 fire at a downtown apartment complex under constriuction.

7. Downtown Olympia fire destroys nearly a dozen businesses

Just as 2021 was coming to a close, disaster struck downtown Olympia in the form of a structure fire that destroyed a building and damaged many local businesses nearby.

Olympia firefighters were called to the scene of a large structure fire in the early hours of Dec. 15. By the time they arrived, a five-story building under construction at 310 Capitol Way N. was engulfed in flames. The fire was under control a few hours later, and no one was hurt, according to the Olympia Fire Department.

However, among the businesses damaged were Pete Lea’s Automotive Medical Center, Ziegler’s Welding and August Creative, a web design consultant. Four of the five buildings impacted suffered significant damage with the fifth suffering minor damage, assistant fire chief Kevin Bossard said.

“It’s a pretty tragic, pretty significant economic hit to the city,” Bossard said. “You think of the businesses, the value of these buildings, even the impact of shutting down the street. This is really significant. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Many fundraiser pages were started to help the businesses and families affected by the fire, and more than $130,000 was raised in the first few days.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

8. Police reform takes effect and no one is happy

Last summer, Washington state passed some of the most ambitious police reform legislation in the nation. Their implementation has been fraught.







Police departments in Thurston County and elsewhere responded by saying they would no longer answer many types of police calls unless they were sure a crime had been committed. Welfare checks, mental and behavioral health, and other community caretaking calls — which make up 21% of all police calls in Olympia — would no longer be answered.







Olympia’s city leaders then put out a statement contradicting that message, attempting to reassure worried residents that someone would respond if they called 911.







Washington’s Attorney General weighed in, saying that the interpretation from police departments such as those in Thurston County were wrong, and they should continue responding to community caretaking calls.







The legislature is likely to address the new laws in this coming session, but what that will mean for policing is unclear. Changes are already happening, however. The police pullback has upended the already fragile system of involuntary detention for people experiencing mental health crises, which relies on police transport.







In Lacey, the city approved a “mobile crisis team,” which will send unarmed mental health workers to respond to police calls, building on the model of Olympia’s second-in-the-nation Crisis Response Unit.

9. Evergreen’s struggle to hire a president and reverse enrollment drop

The Evergreen State College in Olympia spent a year on a process to hire a new president to replace outgoing president George Bridges. But on the eve of a decision, it all went awry as all three finalists withdrew their names from consideration.

In the end, the college’s Board of Trustees made two hires: John Carmichael, the college’s former vice president of finance and operations, was named interim president, and Dexter Gordon, a longtime professor at the University of Puget Sound where he also served as director of the African American studies program and was the founding director of its Race and Pedagogy Institute, was named executive vice president.

Both are tackling enrollment at Evergreen, which has hovered around 2,000 students in recent quarters, but is down sharply from the more than 4,000 students who attended the school a decade ago.

10. Panattoni has multiple groups up in arms

A long-simmering proposal that might bring more warehouse development to Port of Olympia-owned land in Tumwater finally reached its nadir at the end of the year. Or did it?

At issue has been the creation of a development agreement which would guide certain aspects of what the port wants to do on the property with its partner Panattoni Development, and what the city of Tumwater wants to ensure. The Port of Olympia commission has approved its version of the agreement, while Tumwater City Council approved something slightly different that was rejected by the port.

Despite the rejection, port executive director Sam Gibboney wasn’t ready to say negotiations were dead. Meanwhile, some on the council and many in the community have spoken out about more warehouse development in the area, raising concerns about truck traffic, impacts to stormwater, the loss of an urban forest and the quality of warehouse jobs.