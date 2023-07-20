These Are the Top 10 States in America Obsessed With Skincare According to 'Nature and Bloom'

A recent case study by Nature and Bloom has revealed the ten most skincare-obsessed states in the United States. According to this research, the data was collected - based on how frequently each state is searching for skincare products and also from search terms using Google's Keyword Planner.

New York State has the highest interest in skincare, with 442 searches per 100,000 individuals. This state ranks the highest in searches for skin care-related terms: including cleansers, exfoliators, eye creams, moisturizers, serums and toners, surpassing all other states in the U.S.

The ten most skincare-obsessed states in America:

New York - 442

California - 420

Hawaii - 380

New Jersey - 369

Massachusetts - 366

Illinois - 347

Nevada - 343

Texas - 342

Maryland - 340

Washington - 335

California is America's second most skincare-obsessed state — with a whopping 420 monthly searches for skincare-related terms per 100,000 residents, it's no surprise that California takes its skincare seriously. Interestingly, the state has the highest monthly average searches for anti-aging creams and the second-highest average searches for cleansers, exfoliators, eye creams, moisturizers, sunscreen and toner.

Hawaii comes in at a close third, with 380 monthly average searches per 100,000 people. The state has the highest level of searches for sunscreen, in addition to being the state with the fourth-highest number of searches for toners.

New Jersey places fourth as one of America's states most interested in skincare. The state has 369 monthly searches per 100,000 people. NJ has the second-highest search interest in serums, the third-highest level of searches for moisturizers and anti-aging creams, and the fourth-highest number of searches for exfoliators and eye creams.

Coming in fifth place is Massachusetts, with 365 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. The state has the third-highest number of searches in America for toners, serums and eye creams — and was the fourth-highest state searching for sunscreen, moisturizers and anti-aging creams.

Illinois has a lot of interest in cleansers, exfoliators and moisturizers, with the fourth-highest number of searches in America for cleansers and the fifth-highest for exfoliators and moisturizers.

On the other hand, Nevada is focused on cleansers and eye cream, with the third-highest number of searches in America for cleanser-related search terms and the fifth-highest searches for eye cream.

In Texas, many people are looking for moisturizer-related search terms, making it the sixth-highest state for these searches.

Meanwhile, Maryland has a lot of interest in exfoliators, as well as cleansers, serums, and toners, with the third-highest searches for exfoliators and sixth-highest number of search terms related to cleansers, serums and toners.

Finally, in Washington, the most searched skincare products are eye creams, sunscreen and toners.