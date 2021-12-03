Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions
TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on December 31, 2021 to unitholders of record on December 15, 2021 in the following amounts per share.
Share Class
Ticker
Amount Per Share
Capital Unit
TXT.UN
$0.07013
Preferred Security
TXT.PR.A
$0.19531
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.
John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.