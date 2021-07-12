Of the 78 ministers in the recently expanded Union Cabinet, 90% (or 70 of them) are crorepatis and the average assets per minister is Rs 16.24 crore.

Four ministers have been categorised as 'high asset ministers' as they have declared assets of more than Rs 50 crore, according to a report by poll rights group, Association for Democratic Reforms.

Here is a look at the top 10 richest ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new team:

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

10. Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad (Minister of State, Ministry of Finance)

Total assets valued at over Rs 14 crore

Ashwini Vaishnaw

9. Ashwini Vaishnaw (Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics&Information Technology)

Total assets valued at over Rs 17 crore

Hardeep Singh Puri

8. Hardeep Singh Puri (Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs in India)

Total assets valued at over Rs 26 crore

Meenakshi Lekhi

7. Meenakshi Lekhi (Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs)

Total assets valued at over Rs 36 crore

Pankaj Choudhary

6. Pankaj Choudhary (Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance)

Total assets valued at over Rs 37 crore

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

5. Kapil Moreshwar Patil (Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj)

Total assets valued at over Rs 41 crore

Rajeev Chandrashekhar

4. Rajeev Chandrashekhar (Minister of State,Electronics and Information Technology)

Total Assets valued at over Rs 64 crore

Narayan Rane

3. Narayan Rane (Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India)

Total Assets valued at over Rs 87 crore

Piyush Goyal

2. Piyush Goyal (Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution)

Total Assets valued at over Rs 95 crore

Jyotiraditya Scindia

1. Jyotiraditya Scindia (Minister of Civil Aviation)

Total Assets valued at over Rs 379 crore

