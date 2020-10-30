The Top 10 Ribbed Turtlenecks Found Online Right Now

We love a good micro trend just as much as the next person so when the latest seasonal clothing item hit our Instagram feed, it caught our eye. This year can be remembered through a series of micro-trends, including loungewear sets, rainbow underwear, and a very versatile cooking pan. Now, with winter approaching and the internet a flurry with cold-weather style inspo, let us present the most recent mico trend: ribbed turtlenecks.



They're clingy yet comfortable and trendy yet timeless, which is probably why everyone and their mother is wearing them. It's sophisticated and classic silhouette is offset by its modern ribbed material, making it a perfect item to wear for a drink on the stoop on a cool winter night or out to grab a coffee during the day. If you've been searching for that cute long sleeve turtleneck you've been seeing all over your Instagram feed, look no further. Let us present the internet's top 10 favorite ribbed turtlenecks for your browsing pleasure.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos



Everlane The Pima Micro Rib Turtleneck - White, $, available at The Pima Micro Rib Turtleneck - White, $, available at Everlane More

View photos



TEN SIXTY SHERMAN Lettuce Edge Ribbed Turtleneck, $, available at Lettuce Edge Ribbed Turtleneck, $, available at Nordstrom More

View photos



Madewell Ribbed Turtleneck Top, $, available at Ribbed Turtleneck Top, $, available at Madewell More

View photos



Maeve Anthropologie Parker Ribbed Turtleneck, $, available at Parker Ribbed Turtleneck, $, available at Anthropologie More

