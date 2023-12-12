Our Top 10 Recipes of 2023 Will Upgrade Your Every Day

It doesn’t get much more delicious than this.

As we close in on the end of 2023, I’d like to get sentimental for a moment. As the recipe editor for Simply Recipes, I feel incredibly lucky to work with such talented co-workers, contributors, photographers, and recipe testers. They are the reason our site chugs along and continues to put out awesome recipes day after day, month after month.

OK, gushing aside—these are our top 10 new recipes for 2023 and they’re all spectacular. They are tangible evidence of what a great team I get to work with every day. From lightning-fast basics that will upgrade your everyday life like salad dressing and coffee creamer to pure comfort food like enchilada casseroles and meatballs to delectable sweet treats, we have you covered.

I hope you find these beloved recipes inspiring as you head into the new year. We’ll be here putting out even more top-notch recipes throughout 2024.

1. French Onion Meatballs

With winter in full swing, I can’t get enough comfort food. And nothing nails comfort food quite like these French onion meatballs. With caramelized onions in the sauce as well as in the meat mixture, it’s a perfect marriage of the classic savory soup and tender meatballs. Add a generous shower of Gruyère cheese and watch me swoon. Serve with crusty bread for a show-stopping appetizer or main dish.

2. Fondant Potatoes

Just when I thought I had made potatoes in every way possible, I discovered fondant potatoes. The French dish looks, feels, and tastes fancy but is surprisingly easy to make. The key to the potatoes’ texture is starting on the stovetop and finishing in a pan sauce in the oven. The spuds are especially good with steak and roast chicken and contrast nicely against a lemony salad.

3. Peach Crumb Bars

When stone fruit season rolls around, I cannot get enough peaches. I buy them by the armload, and sometimes I get a bit carried away and can’t eat them all out of hand before they wrinkle and spoil. Not only are peach crumb bars a great way to use up fruit, they are totally delicious. The crust doubles as a crumble top, so they’re easy to whip up and can be made any time of the year using frozen fruit, too.

4. 2-Minute Salad Dressing

The secret to a memorable salad? Homemade salad dressing. Before you roll your eyes and head to the grocery to pick up a bottle of vinaigrette, hear me out! This recipe takes two minutes to whip up thanks to a clever trick: microwave minced shallots and oil. This softens the shallots slightly, takes away some of their raw bite, and flavors the oil. Add some acid and a little mustard and you’ve got a bistro-quality dressing.

5. Easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Enchiladas are always a favorite at my house, but they can be a bit tedious to make. Instead of frying, dipping, filling, and rolling each individual tortilla, make a big enchilada casserole. You’ll get the same flavors and textures you’re looking for in a lasagna-like format, saving time and effort. Serve with toppings like fresh cilantro and sour cream for a fun dinner.

6. Air Fryer Zucchini

The air fryer still reigns supreme, and owners of the handy gadget are looking for new ways to use it when preparing meals. This air fryer zucchini is hard to stop eating, with its crispy exterior and tender (but not soggy) interior. Even kids will keep going back for more. It’s tasty on its own, served as a side dish or snack, or you can serve with a dip like marinara for fried zucchini vibes.

7. Lazy Daisy Cake

Retro is in, with everything that is old becoming new again. We’ve had a great time this year digging through recipe archives and putting our own spins on forgotten classics. Lazy daisy cake is a perfect example. The easy snacking cake gets a unique topping of brown sugar, heavy cream, and coconut before being broiled until a brittle, almost candy-like topping forms.

8. Johnny Marzetti Casserole

Our very own Sara Bir, a native Ohioan who literally wrote the book on Ohio cuisine, developed this regional recipe for us. Pasta bakes are a favorite around here, and this classic casserole is packed with beef, tomato, mushrooms, bell pepper, garlic, and pasta with a generous topping of melty cheese. The hearty main dish feeds a crowd and is a family favorite, even with picky eaters.

9. 1-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse

This recipe (I use the term loosely since it only calls for one ingredient—two if you count water) is nothing short of a magic trick. Chopped chocolate is combined with boiling water and whipped to create a fluffy, decadent mousse. It seems impossible, but you’ll be amazed when you make it yourself. The moment when the mixture transforms into a mousse will have you feeling like a mad scientist.

10. Homemade Coffee Creamer

Store-bought coffee creamer is convenient, but it tends to be packed with preservatives, chemical flavors, and more. If you can’t drink your morning cup without the stuff, try making your own creamer at home. It just takes three ingredients and a few minutes to make, and you can adjust the sweetness and flavor to suit your tastes for the perfect cup of coffee, every time.

