Top 10-ranked high school basketball power forward to visit KU starting Thursday

Bryson Tiller, the No. 6-ranked player in the high school men’s basketball recruiting class of 2025 according to ESPN, is scheduled to make an unofficial recruiting visit to Kansas starting Thursday and ending Saturday, The Star has confirmed.

Tiller — he attended KU’s 73-64 victory over Missouri last Dec. 9 at Allen Fieldhouse — is a 6-foot-10, 235-pound power forward who plays during the school year for City Reapers, a team in the Overtime Elite League based in Atlanta.

Tiller started his high school career at Pace Academy in his hometown of Atlanta. He moved over to OTE for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. He will finish his high school career in the OTE League again this upcoming season.

His dad, Tony Tiller, a former football cornerback at East Tennessee State, spent time on the roster of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2004-05 before moving to the CFL, where he played for the B.C. Lions, Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Tiller was a member of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2009 preseason. He also played in the United Football League.

Bryson Tiller averaged 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds a game as a high school junior in the OTE League. In the playoffs he averaged 15.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest. In 2022-23, Tiller won the OTE championship with the City Reapers.

KU freshman guard Rakease Passmore also played in the Overtime Elite League last season.

According to Eric Bossi of 247Sports, Tiller, who plays summer AAU ball for Atlanta Xpress, has heard from several schools in recruiting including KU, Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Providence, Stanford, Texas, USC, Villanova and Virginia.

Tiller made an unofficial visit to Indiana last year. He saw the Jayhawks beat the Hoosiers 75-71 on Dec. 16 in Bloomington, Indiana.

Here is 247Sports.com’s scouting report on Tiller, who is ranked No. 16 by 247Sports and No. 15 by Rivals: “One of the most polished frontcourt players in the class of 2025, Tiller has great positional size, a strong frame and the type of skill you would want to see in a modern day 4-man.

“Capable of operating on the block or facing out to the 3-point line, Tiller is a versatile scorer. He’s got broad shoulders, long arms and good functional athleticism in tight spots that he uses to score over and through defenders at the rim. He makes jump hooks, is a good passer out of the post and doesn’t get sped up. The range on his jump shot extends to beyond 20 feet.”

Hoosierillustrated.com wrote of Tiller: “Tiller is a highly athletic forward that has great size and length at his position. He is one of the best in the class at getting to his spots and finishing at all three levels of the floor. He is great about taking his defender off the dribble and scoring off the catch. While he can play off the ball, he has proven to be his best on the ball when he can create his own look. As a defender, his athletic ability and length make him lockdown at times.”

The OTE League offers players either a salary or scholarship option to preserve collegiate eligibility. Tiller chose the scholarship option.

“We have great facilitators, teachers, coaches and trainers,” Tiller said in an interview with Atlanta Voice. “It was just the best fit for me. That’s what went into the decision (to join OTE). Coming here and becoming more physical, stronger and being more of a leader will help me get to the next level.”

“What immediately stands out about Bryson Tiller is his size, fluidity, and composure,” Joe Tipton of On3.com said in an interview with Atlanta Voice. “He’s never rushed, plays within himself, and never appears to be intimidated. He’s unafraid to put his head down and get to the basket.”