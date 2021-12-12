These are the top 10 prettiest villages in Northumberland

Photo credit: by Marc Guitard - Getty Images

Northumberland is famed for its glorious coastland, unspoilt beaches and magnificent surrounding settings, but which villages are the prettiest? According to new research, the beautiful regions of Seahouses, Craster and Warkworth are among the most picturesque spots that will make you yearn for village life.

The study, which was conducted by local accommodation provider Cottages in Northumberland, found that the idyllic village of Seahouses has been crowned the overall winner. With rich colour, heaps of character and a quaint harbour, we can see why it scooped first place.

In second and third spots came Craster and Warkworth, respectively, both of which are incredibly popular with holidaymakers. It's also no surprise to see Bamburgh in the list, after it was named 'Britain's best seaside destination' in May 2021. With a whole host of amazing places to eat, buzzy culture, and an array of gift shops, make sure to add it to your must-visit list.



"It wasn't hard for us to pick ten Northumberland villages to fit into our top 10 prettiest, they are all so pretty," Jemima Kirkwood, from Cottages in Northumberland, says.



"However, we looked at which ones had great views of the sea, beaches nearby, historic castles or attractions on site, and we also looked at things like harbours, traditional architecture and the general aesthetic of the villages in terms of layouts and colour palettes. We are delighted with our top 10 and welcome anyone to come and experience them for themselves."

Take a look at the full list below...

Top 10 prettiest villages in Northumberland

1. Seahouses

2. Craster

3. Warkworth

4. Corbridge

5. Alnmouth

6. Elsdon

7. Belsay

8. Beadnell

9. Ford & Etal

10. Bamburgh

